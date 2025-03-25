Tinubu Swears In Ibas As Rivers State Sole Administrator, Sim Fubara Leaves Govt  House

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as the new Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

The swearing in ceremony, which took place on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja was witnessed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi and many others.

Recall that President Tinubu, on Tuesday night, declared a state of emergency in the state in a bid to end the lingering political crisis.

The President suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

Following the proclamation, the President announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs pending when normalcy is restored.

Ibas served as Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.