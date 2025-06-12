GetBundi Announces US$250,000 Tech Scholarship for African Women as Applications Open for TechSis 2025

Lagos, Nigeria – June 11, 2025. The GetBundi Education Foundation is proud to announce the opening of applications for TechSis 2025, a flagship digital skills program offering a US$250,000 scholarship fund to train 1,500 African women in Data Analytics and Cybersecurity—completely free of charge.

TechSis 2025, now in its third edition, is designed to empower young African women with the digital competencies needed to thrive in the global tech industry. The fully virtual, intensive four-month training program is open to women of African descent between the ages of 19 and 40, regardless of location, who are committed to transitioning into the tech sector.

“Building on the success and insights from TechSis 2023 and 2024, we are scaling our efforts to meet the growing demand for digital inclusion,” said Osita Oparaugo, Founder of GetBundi. “Our goal remains clear: to equip African women with the digital skills they need to drive innovation and economic empowerment across the continent.”

The TechSis initiative was launched in 2023 as a bold response to the digital gender divide in Africa. In its inaugural year, 500 women were trained in coding. By 2024, the program will have scaled up to train 1,000 women in web development and data analytics. With TechSis 2025, GetBundi aims to deliver high-impact, future-proof training to 1,500 more women, targeting two of the most in-demand digital fields globally.

“Digital exclusion disproportionately affects women across Africa,” added Oparaugo. “Through TechSis, we are not only offering skills but creating pathways for women to enter and lead in tech, shape innovation, and contribute to a more inclusive digital economy.”

Program Highlights:

Courses Offered: Data Analytics and Cybersecurity

Format: 100% online – live classes, self-paced modules, hands-on projects, exams, and certification

Duration: 4 months

Eligibility: African women (ages 19–40), living in Africa or abroad

Cost: Free (scholarship-funded); optional certification fee: US$10

For more information and to apply, visit www.getbundi.com https://forms.gle/vh4pGX6Mspdpz7Du5

The TechSis initiative is part of the GetBundi Education Foundation’s broader mission to provide accessible, high-quality STEM and digital skills training to African learners. As the CSR arm of GetBundi Education Technology, the foundation is dedicated to promoting equity, inclusion, and opportunity through technology education.

The GetBundi Education Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of GetBundi Education Technology. This innovative edtech platform offers STEM education to post-primary school students, digital literacy training, and digital skills development to adult learners across Africa.