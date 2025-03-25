Uncertainty Over Life Of Schoolboy Shot In New Owerri

Tension has engulfed the World Bank area of Owerri, Imo State capital, following a shocking incident in which a homeowner allegedly shot a schoolboy who entered his compound to retrieve a football.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, is currently battling for his life at the Imo Specialists Hospital, Umuguma in Owerri West Local Government Area

According to eyewitness accounts, the unfortunate incident occurred when the boy and his friends were playing football in the neighborhood. Their ball inadvertently landed in the suspect’s compound, prompting the young boy to retrieve it.

Rather than handling the situation calmly, the homeowner reportedly opened fire on the child.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage among residents, with angry youths taking to the streets to protest the attack.

Chanting slogans and displaying placards, the protesters are demanding swift justice for the injured boy, whose condition is said to be critical.

The atmosphere in the area remains tense, as fears of reprisal attacks loom. Security operatives have been deployed to the neighborhood to maintain peace and prevent an escalation of violence.

Some residents who spoke to our reporter expressed shock over the incident.

“This is unacceptable. How can a simple game of football lead to such an act of brutality?” a local resident questioned.