Food Security: Imo Assembly Okays Motion For Distribution Of High-Yield Seedlings To Imo Farmers

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have apparently shown concern over the welfare of residents by backing a step for the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to direct the relevant Ministries to distribute free good seedlings to farmers.

This was made through a motion presented by the Member for Obowo State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh.

Ibeh moved the motion on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, during the plenary session of the House.

This move is part of broader efforts to ensure food security and support local farmers in overcoming challenges such as inadequate resources and low-quality seeds. High-yield seedlings are essential for enhancing agricultural output and sustaining the livelihoods of farmers in the region.

The Imo Assembly’s endorsement of this motion could have a significant impact on the agricultural sector and contribute to improving food security for the people of Imo State.

Aside from reeling out the derivable benefits Imo State farmers stand to gain, the ranking Lawmaker from Obowo and a former Speaker in the 9th House, described it as a bold step geared towards combating food insecurity.

Hon. Ibeh posited that, it is the best approach for government of the State to delve into the project, especially as farming season for the 2025 harvest had commenced.

He submitted that, the earlier, the better, when the seedlings would be of great need, rather than when planting period must have elapsed and the rains over.

Part of the motion reads, “Whereas Food insecurity worsens the bite of inflation and economic recession, thereby making living very tough for the citizens;

“Whereas the deliberate sourcing of high yield seedlings can improve crop yield and harvest in Imo State, thereby reducing the cost of living and improving the living standards of the people in the State;

“Noting the interest and efforts of the Governor’s 3R Administration in promoting sustainable Agricultural development and reduction of poverty”.

Hon Ibeh further disclosed that, to address the issue of food shortages in the state, providing farmers with improved high yield seedlings will do the magic, which, at the harvest time, food produce would be surplus to the satisfaction of Imo State populace.

Citing Adapalm as an instance, he explained that already, some of the palm trees have become obsolete and could be substituted with the latest specie like the Tenera which begins fruiting in less than three years.

“This motion is aimed at getting the governor to buy the farmers improved, high yield seedlings and when we talk of farmers, I mean for over 70% of populated farmers in the state”.

“It is important that government provides these farmers empathy by providing them with good seedlings, now that the main farming season is about to kick off”, said Ibeh.

Meanwhile, the Obowo “Elder of the House” as fondly addressed by the Speaker and his Colleagues further explained that, in handling the matter of food shortages, it is not something that can be upturned easily but through feasible and pragmatic approaches like the one under discus.

Furthermore, he cited Bangladesh, China, India, to have a bumper GDP courtesy of agricultural escapades, adding that what a nation may not do, a State like Imo can take the bull by the horn.

The motion, following its societal impact to good living attracted the ovation of the Lawmakers who did not only welcome the suggestion, but also commended Ibeh for thinking out of the box.

Therefore, the House unanimously resolved to urge the governor to direct the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Natural Resources to immediately source and procure improved and high yield seedlings for distribution to Farmers in Imo State preparatory for a 2025 bumper harvest season.