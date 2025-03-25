Igwejiuba-Francis Ugorji Joins The Rebuild Imo Movement

..Extols Ihedioha’s Leadership Qualities

The Rebuild Imo Movement, the most populous political force in Eastern Nigeria, continues to bolster its ranks with the addition of Igwejiuba-Francis Ubasineke Ugorji, a renowned business strategist and philanthropist. Igwejiuba-Francis, a native of Irete in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, brings a wealth of expertise in business expansion, supply chain management, and organizational culture, positioning the movement for even greater strides as it advances its vision to Rebuild Imo State.

Speaking on his desire to join the Movement, Igwejiuba-Francis stated that the decision to share in the vision the Rebuild Imo Movement is a testament to the leadership qualities of the movement’s leader, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON.

Igwejiuba-Francis’s professional journey is distinguished by his deep academic accomplishments and vast experience in global business management. A Harvard Business School graduate, he recently completed an Executive Program on Disruptive Innovation, a move reflecting his dedication to staying at the forefront of business growth and innovation. His educational portfolio includes an MBA from Ohio University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Management Science from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), and a Post Graduate Certificate in Project Management from Sollers College, New Jersey. His commitment to continuous learning underscores his vision of creating sustainable growth both in business and in communities.

Throughout his illustrious career, Igwejiuba-Francis has overseen projects with a gross total production revenue surpassing $3 billion, spanning multiple industries and continents. As a business leader, his expertise lies in transforming organizations, driving supply chain efficiency, and fostering organizational cultures that inspire people. His strategic insights have been a cornerstone of success in the private sector, making him a highly respected figure in business management and project implementation.

Beyond his professional achievements, Igwejiuba-Francis is a committed philanthropist and humanitarian. Through his EZINNE JUSTINA UGORJI FOUNDATION, he has empowered numerous widows and underprivileged youths in Imo State by providing them with the means to start small-scale businesses and acquire skills that allow them to become self-reliant. His foundation’s focus on grassroots empowerment reflects his belief in sustainable community development and poverty alleviation.

Igwejiuba-Francis’s passion for education is unparalleled. He has made significant contributions to his local community by building and donating a Digital Free Library, which has provided hundreds of young people with access to learning materials and opportunities for growth. His BENEDICT AMAECHI UGORJI PUBLIC LIBRARY AND MANAGEMENT CENTER has become a vital resource, further cementing his legacy as a champion of education and development in Imo State.

At the core of Igwejiuba-Francis’s philanthropic work is his personal mission to create an enabling environment where all people can thrive. His efforts to provide critical resources to those in need have helped lift many out of poverty, contributing to economic development not only in Nigeria but across Africa. As an advocate for sustainable development, he envisions a society where everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to succeed.

With Igwejiuba-Francis Ubasineke Ugorji’s recent decision to join the Rebuild Imo Movement, the group gains a formidable asset. His expertise in strategic management and his philanthropic work align seamlessly with the movement’s goals of economic development, social justice, and inclusive governance. His entry into the political scene is expected to inject fresh energy and innovative ideas, further strengthening the movement’s appeal and influence across Imo State and beyond.

The Rebuild Imo Movement has, in the recent, solidified its position as a leading force in Eastern Nigeria’s political landscape. Its vision for rebuilding Imo State has resonated with a broad spectrum of the populace, particularly those who seek transformative leadership and development. The addition of a figure like Igwejiuba-Francis signals a greater acceptability for the movement—one marked by an emphasis on sustainable growth, innovation, and social impact.

As the Rebuild Imo Movement continues to attract distinguished personalities like Igwejiuba-Francis Ubasineke Ugorji, it stands poised to shape the future of Imo State and the entire Eastern region. With leaders like him on board, the movement’s mission to rebuild Imo and foster prosperity for all is becoming an increasingly achievable reality.

By:Prince Ebube Mbah