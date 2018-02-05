The area now known as Imo State of Nigeria can be better described as the cradle of greatness. This is because Imo is the ancestral birthplace of the highest number of successful individuals of Igbo extraction. Imolites are naturally pacesetters; focused, zestful, daring. And over the years, they have earned the reputation of balancing enterprise with a cheerful lifestyle.

Today, Imo men and women are thriving in virtually every field of human endeavor. In academics, engineering, medicine, law, politics and other spheres, they blaze the trail, set records and impact lives. Both at home and in the diaspora, they tap their inherent genius and grit to overcome impossible challenges, carve niches for themselves and push the frontiers of possibilities.

However, there has been no attempt by any individual or organization to collate the achievements of Imo people as exemplified by the success stories of their leading lights and illustrious sons and daughters. In an era where youths are asking for role models and seeking direction, a volume that will be an answer to their prayer is a necessity. This situation prompted the Legacy-In-Stone Foundation to task herself with the undertaking of profiling the great ambassadors of Imo land.

In a bid to actualize the project, The Foundation commissioned a state-wide survey to secure a list of Imo sons and daughters who have accomplished great things while holding firm their integrity. That survey yielded a modest result.

Nevertheless, in the judgment of the Board of the Foundation, the list of individuals nominated for mention in Who Is Who In Imo State was inadequate because the survey was carried out by boots on the ground. In order to generate a list that is reflective of the diversity of great Imolites in all parts of the world, the Board made the determination to establish a digital platform through which the general public may nominate worthy individuals and upload the resume of those candidates for vetting.

We are, thus, inviting you to visit the website- www.whoiswhoinimostate.com to nominate your hero (es) and heroine(s). You can also drop a hard copy of your nominee’s resume at Dr. Joe Ken Nzerem’s office, department of English & Literary Studies, Imo State University, Owerri.

The ultimate objective of the Who Is Who in Imo concept is to document inspirational true live stories that otherwise would remain a secret to the outside world. The goal of the proposed book, a compendium of motivational biographies, is to serve as corpus of history that can be read as a compass for the future. The book will detail the background, the career trajectory and decisive moments in the lives of Imo’s most admired people.

The book will represent the broad spectrum of Imo society. The unknown icons that have served humanity most effectively in hidden corners will share space with the celebrated dignitaries with universal name recognition.

Who Is Who in Imo is the first book of its kind. And it promises to be a book for all times. It will be a catalogue of the condensed biographies of Imo’s best and brightest. By painting the truest possible portraits of the crème de la crème of Ndi Imo, the book will reveal what makes them tick. And by highlighting the common thread that runs through the stories of those extraordinary men and women, the book will invariably crack the Imo Code.

The Imo Code is the preternatural mystique in the success equation of an Imo man and woman. It is the set of beliefs, traits and attitudes that make him unique, outstanding and likely to succeed against all odds. The Imo Code encapsulates the essence that makes Ndigbo smart, street-wise and nimble. It is that quality that makes them safe in their identity and proud in expression of same.

Who Is Who in Imo will also celebrate the values that make Imo genius prosper in every part of this inhabitable planet. Respect. Diligence. Integrity. Audacity. Independence of spirit.

Who Is Who in Imo will be a compelling and engaging read. It will be written easy flowing prose. The style and substance contained in each page will make a lasting impression on the reader.

The book will capture the Imo story and predict the evolution of that story in the years ahead. It is a must read for all. A book in which each reader can recognize his immediate hope and the possibilities he or she is capable of achieving.

Dr.Joe Ken Nzerem Ph.D

Justice Chukwunatu Nwafor.

info@whoiswho.com

imowhoiswho@gmail.com