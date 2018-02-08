End Of Road For Alleged Armed Robber

By: Tochi Onyeubi

The axiom that says “all days for the thief, one day for the owner”, played out yesterday, at No. 8 Mbonu Ojike street, Owerri as an alleged thief who has been terrorizing the area, was caught in the act.

An eye witness who spoke to Trumpeta Newspaper, on condition of anonymity informed that, luck ran out on the alleged robber who made the wrong choice of opening the vehicle of a known medical doctor parked along the street, who came to pick his daughter from school. Informing that, he successfully opened the vehicle, and was on the verge of running away with it, before he was caught.

It was learnt that, parents who usually pick their wards from Living Word Academy, a Nursery and Primary school in the area, always parked their vehicles along the street. These parents were left in shock, as this incident has never occurred before.

Further information revealed that, the alleged thief who came with an accomplice fled the scene, when he realized that luck has ran out of his second.

The alleged robber who was already bleeding from injuries sustained from the beating he got, was shivering and begging that his life be spared.

But for the timely intervention of the Police who whisked him away to the police station for proper prosecution, he would have been set ablaze by the angry mob who complained bitterly of the spate robbery in the area especially motor batteries and other valuables at night.