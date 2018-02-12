I am no More in Active Politics – ID Nwoga

A former Minister and Imo PDP Chieftain, Chief ID Nwoka has told TRUMPETA Newspaper that he is no more in active politics, but available for consultations for those who approach him for advice.

Speaking to TRUMPETA on phone, the erudite Statesman disclosed that he has ceased to be involved in practical politics for now, with reasons.

Reacting to TRUMPETA Newspaper Back page column “Lastline” authored by the Editor-in-Chief, Henry Ekpe, the former Secretary to Imo State Government took an exception to the write-up, where his name was mentioned as one of the Imo political Heavy weights who backed the Modu Sherrif faction, nay Senator Hope Uzodinma Group during the hay days of PDP litigations in court.

“I read my name mentioned among those supporting a faction of Imo PDP. I have since taken a break from active politics. Therefore, I don’t identify with any Group in Imo PDP, but I am there to give advise by those who sought for such from me” the Elder Statesman said.

The pioneer State Chairman of PDP in Imo State, hails from Umuokirika, in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.

He led PDP to win Imo Governorship election in 1999 under His Excellency, Chief Achike Udenwa’s first term.

He was former Minister of Establishment in Nigeria during the Military era, and had been appointed Secretary to Imo State Government before moving to Abuja as Minister.

Immediately the Military went back to the Barrack, he became one of those that floated the Peoples Democratic Party, and became its first Chairman in Imo State.

It was under Nwoga that PDP initiated the zoning formula to let the Governorship position go round the three political zones of Imo State, namely; Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe.

Although he is from Owerri, the cerebral gentleman still midwived the arrangement that allowed Orlu to produce the next Governor of Imo State in 1999 after Okigwe had gone four years and few months under His Excellency Chief Smauel Onunaka Mbakwe and Owerri, Sixteen months under Chief Evan Enwerem.

However, as Nwoga gradually steps aside from the political erena of Imo State, pundits argue that one of the greatest regrets the sage has today may be that he could not use his position to hand Owerri zone the Governorship seat in 1999, which looked easy then, because their son was the PDP State Chairman.

This latest thought may be as a result of the attitude of Orlu zone who has reneged at various times to hand over power to Owerri, who have been lagging behind in terms of the zone that has Governed Imo State less.

“Chief ID Nwoga remains one of the respected and distinguished sons of Imo State, and Owerri zone in particular. He in 1999 showed the pedigree Owerri people are made of by keeping to agreed arrangement to the letter.

Owerri people always keep promises. Therefore as he retires from active politics, no one should blame him for failing to hand Owerri son the PDP Guber ticket in 1999. But rather those who reneged in keeping to the promise after getting power should be held responsible” Chief (Dr) Donald Opara told TRUMPETA.