Onyewuchi Empowers 2,500 Owerri Zone Youths with Skills, Promises to Provide Start off kits

The lawmaker representing Owerri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Ezenwa Onyewuchi has launched another round of massive empowerment with the commencement of skills acquisition training for over thousand, five hundred youths of Imo East Senatorial district (Owerri Zone)

The skills acquisition program which is part of the lawmaker’s job and wealth creation agenda for the zone would see the beneficiaries trained on skills like fashion designing, pastry, GSM and computer repair and maintenance, barbing, event planning and management and cosmetology

Speaking during the flag off of the program, Hon Onyewuchi explained that he decided to empower youths of the Zone with skills to make them useful for themselves, their families and the society.

The lawmaker stated that acquiring skills for survival has become very important in the country today in the face of little or no white collar jobs and unprecedented youth unemployment noting that experience has shown that the scourge of unemployment could be effectively checked with skills acquisition.

Hon Onyewuchi who is popularly known as Mr Empowerment in Owerri Federal Constituency owing to his penchant for empowerment, challenged the participants to focus their mind and attention on the training so as to maximize the opportunity being given them stressing that with focus and attention their lives would be transformed permanently after the program.

He disclosed that the initiative is in continuation of his agenda of empowerment which began in his first term in 2011 and has resulted in training and empowering of over four thousand youths and women.

He said between November 2016 and April 2017 his office empowered about two thousand Owerri constituents with various tools like industrial grinders and generators, sewing machines, motor cycles, start up packs for hair dressers and phone repairers among others at the All Saints Anglican Ground, Egbu adding that many of those who smiled home with tools are now doing well.

The lawmaker who is the Chairman House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, assured the benefiting youths of his readiness to provide them tools and financial support to start off after the training to enable them achieve their dream of being gainfully employed as well as become the bread winners for their families.

Also speaking, Hon Obinna Lumanze, director general of Hon Onyewuchi constituency office disclosed that adequate arrangements were made to ensure that the trainees received the best of training in a very conducive environment.

He pointed out that the trainees were carefully chosen from the various communities in the zone pointing out that the process and procedure used in selecting the trainees ensured that every community in Owerri zone benefitted adding that those who are going to train them are competent and qualified experts in the various skills lined up for the youths.

He further stated that the skills training would last for one month at the end of which the lawmaker would equip them with tools and financial support to start off.