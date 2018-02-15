Oru East Lawmaker Eulogizes Imo Governor on Free Education @ 7 By Onyekachi Eze

The Honourable Member representing Oru East State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Nkenna John Nzeruo has eulogized the Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha over his undaunted love for education.

According to the Lawmaker while interacting with journalists in Owerri yesterday described the Imo first citizen as an academic conscious being whose love for education, especially to children from poorest homes cannot be compromised and as such was propelled into sacrificing his security for the overall interest of the masses.

He submitted that building of the 27 twin storey school buildings across the Local Government Areas is a clear evidence of a governor with mission and vision.

The vibrant lawmaker went history lane to narrate how oppositions made jest of the free education policy when Owelle Okorocha made the project known in 2011, pointing out that in order to meet up with the People’s demands and utmost needs on a free, sustainable and quality education, the governor did not only implement it, but ensured that it was extended from Primary to Tertiary levels.

Speaking further, Nzeruo disclosed that what Imo children and their families are enjoying today is what other States are dreaming of, adding that upon that kind gesture, Imolites still show little or no appreciation to the government that is only engrossed to what will benefit their wellbeing and generations yet unborn.

In furtherance, he submitted that for the past seven years in existence of free education, lot of parents, especially those from poor homes are greatly relieved of their children’s school fees’ burden averring that notwithstanding,, the State government complemented her caring hands by paying stipends to the pupils which he said is unprecedented for the past 42 years Imo was created.

In a related development, the maverick politician recalled that what Imo populace is celebrating today under the Governor’s magnanimity did not start because he was elected a governor, averring that governor Okorocha has a soft spot for the less privileged and the vulnerable ones in the society which is the more reason for the establishment of Rochas Foundation Colleges Nigeria and presently the inclusion of Africa where children from the 55 African Countries are given opportunities for quality education.

Meanwhile, the soft agile legislator haven appreciated the governor’s goodwill and people oriented programs aimed at alleviating the masses sufferings, charged Imolites at home and in Diaspora to always appreciate the governor’s kindness and love for humanity.