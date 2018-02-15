The planned removal of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, by some powerful forces in the State is gaining grounds daily with more strong identities joining the execution of the suspected democratic coup d’etat.

Trumpeta had exclusively revealed on Tuesday of alleged plans by some powerful forces to induce the impeachment of the Deputy Governor. The plot is not unconnected to the solidarity rally in support of Madumere conducted by APC members sympathetic to him. The unprecedented crowd had took hold of the popular roads around Government House making comments that project the Deputy Governor as the most qualified and better successor to Okorocha than others.

Hardly, did the solidarity rally died down than Madumere’s number two position came under threat of those who are believed to be worried by the popularity he has attained of late, warranting the huge request to governor Okorocha to make him his successor.

Further probing by this newspaper reveals that a strong power wielding woman with enormous political structure, reach out and contact within the corridors of power in the State, especially among the State lawmakers (nameswitheld) has been unveiled as the Chief strategist.

It was gathered that the sudden loss of interest and witchunt against Madumere in Govt House, has to do with a false belief of the pro impeachment advocates who see the Deputy Governor as an obstacle to the intention of their favourite candidate.

Apart from expressing reservation about the Madumere solidarity rally, Govt. House, Owerri landlords are said to be uncomfortable with his name tagged with 2019 Governorship. Therefore, few characters have emerged to execute the impeachment plot.

Sources however revealed that a lawmaker from one of the Owerri zone State Constituencies, where Madumere hails from, have already entered into the dragnet of the “powerful forces” and is acting as the middleman in the impeachment plot. The House member who had been a suspect is trying to use the middlemen role to regain the confidence of the plotters. The lawmaker is backed by an appointee of the government stinking with money who has been contacted to fund the assignment. Already, grapevine information has it that in the change of guard should Madumere be impeached, the Speaker from Okigwe zone, Rt Hon Acho Ihim may move a step forward as the Deputy Governor while the Speaker will go to the middleman.

Meanwhile, available information has it that the discussion has started with the few contact House members tabling down their own part of the bargain which among other things include a guarantee of a “Return ticket” to the House for first timers before appending signatures. Also, other incentives like land with certificate of occupancy in choice areas of Owerri, cash and cars have been positioned as a pawn to lure the lawmakers into execution of the project.

When contacted, Madumere was not available for comments, but an anonymous informant in the office of the Deputy Governor confirmed receipt of such intelligence report. He however decried such move, which he said will be counterproductive. He wondered what could have been the reason for such plot since his boss is clean and forthright in any government business he has ever handled in the past.