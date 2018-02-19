By Amaechi Kingsley

The body responsible for conflict resolution in the state, Imo Peace Advocate Corps during the kick off of this year’s sensitization program, recognized an illustrious son from Aboh Mbaise LGA, Chief Hon. (Ezinwa) Chimezie Njoku and bestowed him with the award of “Imo Peace Ambassador”.

During the event held at Aboh Mbaise LGA Council Headquarters, last Friday, the Commandant of the Corps, Amb. (Engr.) Peter Ohagwa who reeled the importance of peace in our various homes and communities, maintained that recipient of the prestigious award, Hon Njoku was found worthy in character, following his continuous efforts toward improving lives, bridging gaps through his Chizet Foundation to bring succor to the less privileged in the area.

The State Commandant who disclosed his stance against the Fulani herdsmen, kidnappers, drug abuse and bad parenting, told the award recipient’s that being an Imo Peace Ambassador was a task and an opportunity to always stand for peace in their various communities for development to thrive.

According to him, “the award is a challenge to make us partners in progress for peace in our immediate communities because wherever there is peace, there is development, without peace nothing meaningful can be achieved”, he concluded.

Contributing, the Transition Committee Chairman of Aboh Mbaise LGA, Hon Esther Eburuche identified the absence of peace, improper upbringing of a child as the bane for underdevelopment in some communities.

In her remark, the advocate for good morals extolled the efforts of the Corps Commandant in kick-starting their sensitization program from Aboh Mbaise LGA council headquarters and honoring their illustrious son, Hon. Njoku who has done so much in putting smiles on the faces of his people.

In an acceptance speech, the President General, Imo State Union South African (ISUSA) and founder of Chizet foundation, Chief Hon (Ezinwa) Chimezie Njoku accepted the challenge to ensure peace for sustainable development in his immediate community and Aboh Mbaise. He promised to live-up to the expectations of the Corps as Imo Peace Ambassador.

The aspirant for Aboh Mbaise State Constituency Seat ahead 2019 thanked Imo Peace Advocate Corps for the honor bestowed on him. He appreciated the Corps for their efforts through their proposed sensitization program across the 27 LGAs of Imo State and donated the sum of N .2million naira to support the Corp during their tour.

The young and dynamic leader, apprised the TC Chairman of the LGA for her response to the plight of her people with just few days in office, he further noted that Hon Esther Eburuche is a woman leader who has set precedence for women aspiring to be in government. He encouraged her to continue in her good works.

Speaking earlier, the coordinator of Chizet foundation in Aboh Mbaise, Mr. Kizito Ogu stated that recipient of the award, Hon. Chief Chimezie Njoku before now has portrayed a high sense of love, honesty and commitment toward rendering selfless services to his people through education, reiterating his optimism that Hon. Njoku will surpass expectations as an ambassador of peace in Imo state.

High point of the event was the decoration of the award recipient by Imo Peace Advocate Corps commandant, Imo Peace Advocate Corp, Amb. Peter Ohagwa.