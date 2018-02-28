Imozurukwuo Strategizes on 2019 Guber, Promise To Deliver Best Candidate

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

A group under the aegis of Imozurukwuo a non-governmental organization has through her President Barr. George Eke said that the association is set putting things in place to bring good Governance back to Imo State the Eastern Heartland.

The President Eke Made the statement in a Press briefing at Dovely Palace Hotels Irete along Ontisha Road.

Speaking, Barr Eke said that Imozurukwuo is an association of stake holders of lmo State who came together to seek good governance, define new and high benchmarks for holding public offices, provide advocacy for equitable distribution of political power and public resources and promote democratic values in lmo State.

He mention what brought about Imozurukwuo to include Deteriorating governance which give rise to mass poverty, general despair, hopelessness and the rising of disappointment of citizens on the real intention of government to alleviate their suffering.

The President further added that the combination of the above factors and broken promises have led to general disenchantment which makes elections empty rituals devoid of promise.

He used the opportunity to state that the association is mobilizing lmo State citizens who are votable adult all over the 27 LGAs for the next year general election, adding that lmozurukwwo will deliver the preferred best Candidate whom lmo citizen will choose in the general election. ” We are mobilizing lmo people and stakeholders both at home and abroad to rise up against bad governance”.

According to Barr Eke, the association is sensitizing lmo voters to henceforth participate in making their own choice of who governs and who represents them. ”We are co – operating with other opinion leaders including the clergy, Faith – based Organizations, socio – cultural and socio – political organizations to effect this change in our of leadership recruitment process in lmo State ”.Barr Eke also started that lmozurukwwo is convinced that if lmo people do not come out to encourage credible leadership to emerge, lmolites will continue with this endless cycle of puerile and ineffectual polices.

He noted that the association have put down what is called political campaign structure in lmo State for vote mobilization for the lmo People’s preferred Candidate in order not to allow political godfathers who will to determine who governs the State ” any Candidate who is to be the governor must have pedigree capacity and capability and who has clear understanding of the problems of Imo people.