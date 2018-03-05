Business mogul and Great Mobilizer, Chief Jerry Chukwueke has said a final goodbye to the All Progressive Congress APC, and at the same time joined the race for Imo State Governorship seat come 2019 election.

Speaking to Journalists in his palatial residence at Awaka, Owerri North LGA last Saturday, the Chairman of Germaine Group of Companies regretted that all that made him join APC has come to nought, as the party has failed woefully in Imo State.

He also disclosed that the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is a shame to good governance, as the Ogboko, Ideato South LGA born has comprehensively disappointed all those who stuck out their heads for him to deliver Imo State from socio-economic woes.

Chukwueke told Journalists that he joined APC in the first place not because of Okorocha, but because of President Mohammadu Buhari, whom he met through his late brother in- law, and former Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo, whose younger Sister Jerry Chukwueke is marrying.

He made it known that he was joining the 2019 Imo Governorship race, adding that men like him cannot sit on the fence, while Imo State is heading down the cliff of destruction.

Chukwueke who first participated in Imo Governorship race in 2006, said that he will continue with the ambition until his goal of driving Imo State to a first class society is achieved through a democratic election.

He said that before Nigeria is restructured, the call must begin from the States, pointing out that Imo needs Economic restructuring because the Okorocha regime has destroyed all the facets of Imo State sectors.

“We owe it to the next generation to restructure Imo State and make it a better society for us all. Restructure in Nigeria should be a bottom to top situation, not the other way” he said.

On why he is now moving out of APC and confronting his former Ally, Okorocha, the American Trained Technocrat said that Okorocha is a disappointment, and has taken Imo State decades behind with his bizarre leadership style.

“I resigned from APC because I strongly believe that the APC led Government in Imo State is now a disgrace, with Imo State turned to a laughing stock all over the globe. Therefore I have a moral borden to be associated with APC” he disclosed.

He maintained that Okorocha has taken Imo people for granted by making promises he could not keep, adding that Okorocha had promised he would prodivide jobs and factories, yet six years down the like none of these can be traced in the State.

“What happened to the job, job, job and factory, factory slogan? Imo under Okorocha is the only State that has no financial statement from year to year” Chukwueke lamented.

He said that lack of financial transparency is the bane of Okorocha’s administration, pointing out that Imo Economy has nosedived abysmally.

Chukwueke said he is joining the Guber race because Imo State now needs a Private Sector Driven Personality with the managerial ability to take the State out of the present shameful burden Okorocha has brought it to.

He said that because of Okorocha’s jaundiced economic policies Imo State is not attracting foreign investors, despite Okorocha’s numerous jamborees to places like Turkey, Vietnam etc in search of elusive Investors.

He pledged to diversify Imo economy to other Sectors that have comparative advantages to the State human and natural resources, stressing that all Okorocha’s policies lack solid base, which is why Imo is today among the lowest educated States even with Okorocha’s six years reign with his so called free education.

“Imo State University lost accreditation in Law, Medicine, Engineering etc. what kind of Free Education is that? He asked.

He however gave kudos to Okorocha’s road expansion programmes, but quickly added that his urban renewal policy lack human face, as it is carried out without the approved standards, such as compensation and solid projects.

On his face-off with Okorocha over alleged importation of 27 Prado Jeeps for Imo House Assembly; Stay with Trumpeta Newspaper for further stories from Chukwueke.