A critical survey of the political parties in Nigeria will but make one to wonder the sanity in a country having about sixty four parties. Developed countries like America, Britain, France, Russia, etc have limited numbers of parties, principally based on ideology, China and some other informed countries develop a party based on their socio-cultural needs. Here in our country the values, needs, philosophy behind party formation remain undefined and void; hence time values are illusive. These philosophreal values where they exist remain the guiding principles of voters, hence voting values.

In considering voting values, in Imo State specially, there may be need to analyze the parties and key role players and potential key actors. Consider for instance the ruling party in Imo State, APC, one may ask what is the ideological philosophy behind its formation for it to lead the people successfully. Truly, it is the ideological values that drive the party, socialism, capitalism, communism, communalism or what? What is the value of this party to the nascent group called Imo or Igbos as the case may be for here Igbos are nascent, considering their bacanisation after the fall of Biafra. These considerations should form the propelling values that will urge one to cast his votes. Another factor that ought to be a voting values is the leadership of the parties concerned. Consider again the APC leadership after eight years of rulership in Imo State, does it command the values that can urge one to continuing voting for it.

These values include Job provision for the teaming youths, repulsion of poverty through engagement of the masses in trades and crafts, transport and security etc.

One may ask the question, has the party failed the expectations and values of majority of Imolities?

Let us consider again the other party APGA, what ideology lie behind its origin. The sentiment and ideology of “Alamefule”. The position of the Igbos in fitting and fit table position in the body called Nigeria. Is this a value that will propel one to vote. What is the driving philosophy of the party, “ the emancipation of the Igbos in a fit table homogeny in the Nigeria State is this a value that will encourage one to vote? The party, APGA, is geared towards labour emancipation for our teaming youth population, development of the entire State Agriculture and good Education as exemplified in Anambra.

Now consider the party leadership as exemplified again in Anambra, consider their first Governor in this dispensation. His Excellency Mbadinuju, a well educated technocrat, unlimited in financial management, he left a legacy and handed over to His Excellency Dr Ngige, a well Educated medical practitioner, he left a legacy, and handed over to His Excellency Obi, who is seasoned in financial management and a moralist, he left a legacy and handed over to the present Governor time will judge him.

Again, consider Imo State, with the exception of His Excellency Achike Udenwa, who among our past and present Governors is not a junk, half baked in mind, mundane, selfish, fraudulent and unsatisfied in money “grab grabism”. Today the worst of schims is going on to install in the name of “Adoption”, a leadership that will be mere senseless, useless, guided from the bedroom of leadership demagog, who in reality never kept his words even on oath. To continue to oppress and disappoint Imo State is their task, but we will not permit it.

Again let us consider the emergent leaders that aspire to become Governors of Imo State, place all of them on the social weighting balance, you will agree with me that neither the Ugwumbas nor their compartriots balance well to become Presidents of Town Unions not to talk of becoming House members.

The Imo people should search for the best and that best could only be found in Chief Humphrey Anumudu. The question may be why such hesty conclusion. It is a conclusion drawn after prolonged survey. Consider for instance that the man, Chief Humphrey Anumudu was born into the millioner pre-independence Anumudu family, therefore born rich.

Again as if this is not enough, Chief Humphrey Anumudu became, by Education, a lawyer called to Bar, the Education that brings out the best of morals, feelings and considerations for humanity. Again Chief Humphrey Anumudu became a millioner himself barely thirty-five years ago, so he is like those who in the late 90s were sleeping in one room with their mothers and fathers and siblings of twenty four but today are the richest people in Imo State. How did they become so rich but by fraud, hence they introduced familiocracy in our polity as to drive poverty from there, lineage forever, to perpetuated this they encourage “Adoption”.

Chief Humphrey Anumudu is a seasoned, matured rich moralists, unswayed by either success or failure. His critics say he does not maintain his structure. This is false, because it those critics who servered their relationships with him.

How best can one maintain a structure than by creating a loan interest free project for all “Ka Uba Zuo Imo” for over a period of three years. The APGA is of voting value to all true Igbos and Chief Bar, Humphrey Anumudu is the voting value of APGA. APC and PDP should look for the likes of Anumudu as to show a kin contest in Imo State in 2019 than ADOPT-ADOPT.