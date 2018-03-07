HUMPHREY ANUMUDU AND THE CALL TO SALVAGE IMO

BY JOHN UCHEOMA

One thing that all Imolites are settled on is that the state is in dire need of astute leadership to deliver it from the state of confusion poor leadership has brought it into. Nigerians all over the country agree with this as well. This is why, as 2019 is fast approaching, everyone in this state is very worried about who assumes the mantle of leadership. Imolites are also in agreement that they have made mistake in the previous election years by not clearly discerning what clearly constitutes effective leadership that could help deliver them and place them on the road to economic prosperity. This is why Imolites have been rejoicing since Barr. Humphrey Anumudu joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) a party that has a massive grass root following among all Igbos and now gaining momentum in Nigeria as the main force that would actually save Nigeria. Many people are of the opinion that the combination of Barr. Humphrey Anumudu who has displayed leadership on many occasions and the popularity of APGA among Imolites and Igbos in general, will surely bring the much needed positive changes in the state.

Barr. Humphrey Anumudu is a man of immense potentials. At the beginning of the current democratic dispensation in 1999, it was obvious that this Obilubi Mbieri-born technocrat was the winner of the PDP governorship primary election of that year. But when the manipulators and self-acclaimed leaders of that time settled on Chief Achike Udenwa to become governor, though not pleased with the decision to deny him his rightful victory, Barr. Anumudu displayed a rare leadership quality of tolerance in the interest of his party and the peace of Imo State. He did not go to court. This is a display of the Igboman’s spirit and shows a man that can truly hold the Igboman’s mark of leadership (gfg). Igbos all over the world have internal mechanism for resolving conflicts. Humphrey Anumudu’s humility and loyalty to his party made it possible for the PDP to forge ahead without becoming factionalized due to the injustice meted to him. He is a team player and has brought that spirit into APGA.

Now an APGA leader and governorship aspirant, Chief Humphrey Anumudu has called on his fellow governorship aspirants for them to be having regular meetings. Such meetings, according to Anumudu, would help bind them together in the interest of the party. With such meetings, the governorship aspirants would ensure that a peaceful and fair primary election holds and the winner would be assured the support of others so as to ensure APGA wrestles power from APC in 2019. That is “onye aghala nwane ya” in truth and in practice.

Barr. Humphrey Anumudu, over the years, had used his influence and wealth to finance his former party, the PDP. As one of the foundation members and pillar of PDP, his departure from that party means the departure of power and goodwill from the PDP. Today, Barr. Anumudu has made it clear that APGA is his last political bus stop. He is in APGA to help build the party. He is in APGA to deploy his wealth, experience and influence to help make the party the envy of others, not only in Imo State, but also in the entire Igbo land and Nigeria. Anumudu is also in APGA to bring his interpersonal relationship skills to help deepen love, unity and the spirit of “onye aghala nwanne ya” (be your brothers’ keeper). All these take a man of integrity as Barr. Anumudu has proved himself to be, to realize. Again, as a successful business leader of international repute, Barr. Anumudu has maintained he would use his knowledge and experience to bring prosperity to Imolites. His interest-free loan scheme to Imolites is one of such programmes and today many people have been ushered into a new and prosperous life by taking advantage of the scheme. He is easily accessible and a sportsman who doesn’t see a contest as a do or die affair. He believes that with God, what belongs to him will always be his.

Barr. Anumudu is one strong contender for political office today who has never been in government and he is a disciplined man, mentally and physically sound, outspoken and a lover of Igbos and progress of people. He is a man of integrity and the type that can lead Igbos to a place of honor in Nigeria.

Anumudu is a development-minded leader who understands the needs, yearnings and aspirations of our people. This is why, as a lawyer, he understands that no meaningful development can take place without a strict observance of and respect to the doctrine of separation of powers. He will also revive and rebuild our local governments and conduct LGA elections within 90 days of assumption as governor and has also promised to bring government and development to the doorstep of all Imolites. This is the man Imolites are clamoring for and praying to win the APGA primary election and subsequently the state governorship election.

My prayer is that Barr. Anumudu, who I believe is genuine and God-sent, will surely restore the dignity of our dear state and position it for greatness. Let us give this untainted star an opportunity to transform our state through effective leadership that will speak for itself.