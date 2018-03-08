Akuzie warns Imolites against fielding wicked successor to Okorocha

A former Isiala Mbano House of Assembly candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria in the 2011 election, Engr. Chima Akuzie has warned the generality of Ndi Imo against the dangers of allowing a wicked man to govern them in 2019.

He made this known to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, where he maintained that Ndi Imo will have themselves to blame if a wicked man is allowed to succeed the incumbent governor of IMO State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha in 2019.

The strong man of Isiala Mbano politics made it loud and clear that the kind of Governor Imo needs in 2019 is a Governor that is not a tyrant who will kill anyone who tries to challenge his order, describing some of the aspirants who have shown interest to succeed Governor Okorocha as people who are on a mission not only to destroy the State but for vendetta mission.

The man who have taken over the whole political structures in Isiala Mbano and Okigwe zone presently as a result his good will and philanthropist gestures to people of zone, said his only interest in 2019 is to advice the good people of Imo State to watch very well and not be deceived by men whose only stock in trade is to work against the progress of fellow governorship aspirants and candidates who are coasting for victory if he fails to achieve his own inordinate ambition.

Akuzie however, disclosed that he will be the most happiest man if Ndi Imo will heed his advise of not going to allow a wicked man to succeed Gov Owelle Rochas Okorocha after his expiration of his mandate in 2019.

The vibrant politician urged the youths to rise up to the occasion and ensure that they do not allow a wicked man to succeed Okorocha, maintaining that the youths are no longer the leaders of tomorrow but leaders of today.

He promised to make sure the good people Isiala Mbano Local Government Area does not compromise, assuring Ndi Imo that he will his very best to ensure that the right and credible person is voted for as the next Governor of Imo State in 2019.

Akuzie said that gone are days when political party wins election, adding that credible candidate and not party that win election and promised to ensure that the person with good will wins the forth governorship election in Imo State in 2019.