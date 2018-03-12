Blind Persons in lmo Protest Government Neglect

The Chairman of the Imo Chapter of Nigerian Association of the blind, Mr Christopher Kalu has called on the Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha to fulfill promises made to the group.

Kalu said this during a Protest match to government house yesterday.

He said the Governor had in January 2011 urged them to table their requests and present same to him, promising to tackle them.

He further said, Okorocha had promised to establish a special school for the blind employ graduate members of the association and pay bursary allowances to blind students in the association.

According to him, none of the promises had been fulfilled including non-payment of subventions since 2011.

The Chairman said that although the group had been asked to forward names of members eligible for employment in December 2017, no action had been taken since the submission.

“We don’t feel carried along and we want to demand our rights,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the state Governor, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Gertrude Oduka said she would direct their grievances to the right quarters for appropriate action.