Imo APC Disowns Okorocha Over Son In-law’s Endorsement

The rejection of the endorsement given to the Chief of Staff to the governor, Uche Nwosu to succeed governor Okorocha in 2019 is fast gaining ground among APC members in the State who are openly kicking against it, as the party hierarchy has joined the fray.

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State Chapter, it has distanced the Party from the endorsement of Uche Nwosu by the Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and other groups in the State. It would be recalled that apart from Okorocha, about 21 groups from the LGAs claiming to be APC persons have handed Nwosu endorsements.

Nwosu is the son in law of the governor and Chief of Staff Government House. His open endorsement by Governor Okorocha has generated serious criticism.

Imo State APC chairman, Dr. Hillary Eke told a national daily that the party no anointed candidate.

Eke said the Party has promised to provide a level playing ground and the enabling environment for all aspirants during primaries. He stressed that only candidate that emerged victorious will be supported by the Party and there will be no room for imposition of candidates at any level.

He cautioned those who are trying to do otherwise to have a rethink assuring that the Party will not condone imposition.

“We have promised all aspirants a level playing ground in the primaries, only those that emerged from the primaries will be supported by the Party. There will be no room for imposition of candidates those trying to do same are on their own”.

Dr. Eke Submitted that for now, the Party has not conducted its primaries and highlighted that it is only when such exercise is carried out; nobody has the right to claim candidacy of the Party. Indicating that there is no room for automatic ticket everybody will have to prove their mettle on the field.

“We have not conducted our primaries and in politics anybody has the right to adopt any aspirant of his choice and this is personal to that individual. This is strictly personal and has nothing to do with the Party as we have no candidate as I speak.’’

Dr Eke, however, explained that Okorocha’s endorsement of his son in law as possible successor was private and has nothing to do with the Party. Stressing that the Governor was speaking for himself and this has no bearing to the hope and aspiration of the Party.

While indicating that the Governor can decide to support any aspirant of his choice and stated that this is strictly private and not the Party’s position.