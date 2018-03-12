Bishop Ugorji Ignites Ahiara Diocese •Holds First Episcopal Mass For Mbaise Catholics

By Onyekachi Eze

It was like heaven on earth last Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, Mbaise as the newly appointed Apostolic Administrator, Most Reverend Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji celebrated his inaugural mass for the Diocese.

The environment was filled to the brim with hundreds of clergymen/Religious from and within Mbaise Nation, as well as the Catholic faithful who converged to celebrate God’s love and restoration of peace in the Diocese.

It could be recalled that activities in the Diocese, including Priestly/Diaconate Ordinations, and other catholic rituals were stagnant following the death of their former Bishop, late Victor Adibe Chikwe who died on 2010.

Since then, there was unrest and holy war which erupted with the posting of Bishop Okpaleke as the Cathedral administrator, who was absolutely rejected by majority of Mbaise Nation, hence his resignation and appointment of Bishop Ugorji by the Papalcy, Pope Francis.

Before the commencement of the pontifical high mass, Bishop Ugorji was spotted kissing the tomb of his Predecessor, Bishop Chikwe as a sign of respect and restoration of peace in the Diocese.

Some people who spoke to newsmen however appreciated His Holiness, Pope Francis for his spiritual guidance and wisdom, praying for longevity.

They also expressed optimism that the restoration of peace will usher in more Divine blessings and spiritual growth.