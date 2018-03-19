Emma Orie Assures Constituents of More effective Representation, As Constituents Endorsed Lawmaker For 2nd Tenure

Tunji Adedeji

The Member Representing Ohaji-Egbema Council Area in Imo State House of Assembly, IMHA, Hon. Emmanuel Orie, has assured his constituents of more effective representation and promised to continue delivering dividends of democracy to them till 2023 and beyond if reelected come 2019.

Addressing his constituent who recently paid him an unscheduled visit at his country home in Ohaji-Egbema where they endorsed him for 2nd tenure in office, Hon Orie said, “To the glory of God, two of my bills: A bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the Imo State oil and gas corporation and for connected purposes and A bill for a law to make provisions setting aside a minimum of Fifteen percent(15%)of the annual budget Estimate for the purposes of providing and maintaining public infrastructure in all state constituencies has been brought to committee stage to ensure a smooth/speedy passage into law for the benefit of all the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.

He assured that when these peoples oriented bills are fully passed and enforced by the appropriate government agencies, would alleviate the problems of those living and doing businesses around the areas mentioned.

The vibrant and youthful lawmaker promised that he will continue to represent the good people of Ohaji-Egbema effectively, even as he enjoined his constituents to remain committed to the advancement of good governance in the state through their support for Governor Rochas Okorochas and All Progressive Congress, APC-led administration in the State.

Orie who maintained that the journey to better Ohaji-Egbema in particular and Imo state in general has remained his utmost desire noted that the peoples commitment and support would guarantee progress in the council area, adding that the APC led government had kept faith with its promises to Imolites .

Highlighting his scorecard as the representative of the people, Hon. Orie said he had sponsored some bills, co-sponsored many and moved and supported several motions geared towards development, and progress in Ohanji-Egbema Local Government Area in particular and the State in general.

He told the “mammoth” crowd of constituents from all the wards in the council area comprising politicians, artisans, civil servants, community and religious leaders, associations, representatives of security agencies and members of non-governmental organizations, that several people-oriented projects have been attracted to the local government area as a result of his commitment to enhancing the quality of lives of his constituents.

He explained that the committee stage is the line-by-line, word-by-word examination of a bill and is the Member’s first, and maybe only, opportunity to amend the provisions of the bill. Once the committee has adopted the bill, it reports it, as amended, to the House.