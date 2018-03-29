PDP PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT BARRISTER CHIBIKO SYMPATHY NWOSU PAYS COURTSEY VISIT TO JOAN RYAN, MP

In continuation of his consultation with Nigerians in Diaspora and other Communities of interest in the UK, the PDP Presidential Aspirant Barrister Sympathy Nwosu paid a courtesy visit to Rt. Hon. Joan Ryan, the Member of Parliament for Enfield North where he lives to inform her of his intention to contest the Presidential election in Nigeria in 2019.

Barrister Nwosu said, as a constituent, I came to inform you of my intention to contest the 2019 Presidential election in Nigeria. It may interest you to know that I studied and practice Law here in the United Kingdom. I am as well, an employer of labour. But, that is not all. I am a Nigerian and there is a lot going on wrongly over there which need to be fixed. And, I humbly believe that I am equipped and capable of fixing those things and transform Nigeria for the benefit of all Nigerians. I have learned many positive things in the UK which can be transferred to Nigeria for the betterment of the citizens.

However, it is unfortunate that a report published not long ago by Transparency International ranked Nigeria 148 out of 180 countries assessed in 2017 on the perception of corruption. It means that the perception of corruption in Nigeria worsened between 2016 and 2017.

If given the opportunity to serve Nigeria, I will effectively fight corruption, create jobs, fix the education system, transport sectors and give power back to the people by way of empowering the local Government in particular so that they can work effectively again and transparently.

In her response, the Rt. Hon. Joan Ryan MP thanked Barrister Sympathy Nwosu for the courtesy visit. She further remarked that the Nigerian Community in her constituency is growing and very positive. You look the part and I wish you well in your Presidential campaign.