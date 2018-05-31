Slain Corp Member: Police Tracks Trigger Happy Fleeing Naval Officer

By: Tochi Onyeubi

The brazen murder of a Corp member in Imo State has attracted the attention of Imo State Police Command.

The command alerted by the reports, has launched a man hunt for the trigger happy Naval officer who allegedly killed an indigene of Awaka community and a serving Corper who visited home after his compulsory three weeks camp.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Enwerem in a recent interview revealed that, the police is on the trail of the officer who is now at large after the ugly incident, adding that the officer’s unit has been identified and necessary investigations are ongoing.

In his speech, “It is not difficult to track him, we are using inter agency cooperation and his unit has been identified”. He stated.

He insisted that, every necessary intelligence will be employed to ensure justice for the late Chukwuemeka Princewil Amadi and his family.

Recall that, the air wave was awash over the weekend with the shooting of Amadi Chukwuemeka Princewill popularly known as Sleek, in what could be termed blatant intimidation and flagrant abuse of position by men of the naval force, over leadership tussle between the youths of the community.

This led to the removal of the naval checkpoint by angry youths of the area and destruction of properties by those fingered in the crime.

Meanwhile, feelers have started complaining about the presence of the mobile police check point along the Awaka/Mbaise road who they insisted seized the opportunity to extort from commuters on the sloppy downhill.

They appealed to relevant security stakeholders to checkmate activities of their men, inorder to avoid future reoccurrence and ensure they prevent further breakdown of law and order.