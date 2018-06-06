The lingering Ezeship tussle in Obibi Uratta Autonomous Community in Owerri North LGA, Imo State has reared its ugly head once more, as some community leaders in the area have debunked stories making rounds in the media that a court judgment has pronounced Chief Amaobi Uwaleke as the authentic Traditional Ruler of the Community.

In a strong worded Release signed by Chief Sam Nwaozuzu (Chairman Regency Council) and Hon Jude Chikwendu (Secretary Regency Council) the letter urged the general public to discountenance the publication by Marcus Onwuanibe purporting “that the high court of Imo State presided over by His Lordship Hon Justice Nzekwu declared Chief Amaobi Uwaleke as Eze Obibi Uratta Autonomous Community”

The letter informed the Imo State Government and its functionaries to take note that such a publication is “Fraudulent, False and Maliciously Motivitated”.

It went further to state that the four matters relating to the Obibi Uratta Ezeship stool are still pending in different High Courts in Imo State.

However, the letter made it known that on August 28, 2017, Obibi Uratta community elected Sir Bon.I.Ariri as their Eze- Elect at an election ordered and conducted by the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

“The said Eze- elect was dully presented to the Owerri North Local Government Council which in turn forwarded his papers to the Executive Governor of Imo State for recognition” the letter said.