By Onyeananam Chidinma

Piqued by the need for effective representation, accountability, transparency, equity and fairness in Governance, an eminent son of Umuodom, Ibeme in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area in Imo State and a grass root mobilizer, Hon. Ifeanyi O. Ifeanyichukwu (Jnr.) (Okpata Onye Oha 1 of Amaraku) over the weekend officially declared his intention to contest for the House of Representative Seat, to represent Okigwe – North Federal Constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance party (APGA) come 2019.

The declaration ceremony which took place at Amaraku Central School in Isiala Mbano, witnessed the convergence of bigwigs and party faithful in Okigwe North and beyond who trooped out en-mass to grace the event.

In his speech, the seasoned journalist; philanthropist who also doubles as the MP/CEO, sweet rhythm cosmopolitan Nigeria Limited, Abuja, Hon. Ifeanyi O. Ifeanyichukwu, unequivocally stated that his intention to run for the position of a house of representative member is borne out of his desire to obey God’s instruction and direction and answer the call of his people in Okigwe North Federal Constituency, in his words “My intention to join the representative race; was to obey God’s instruction and answer the call of my people, the great people of Okigwe North Federal Constituency. I have gotten series of complains from them, that there is zero representation that is why the youths, market men and women came and beckon on me, to represent them, they are yearning for me”.

Hon. Ifeanyichukwu promised to be the voice of the voiceless in his constituency and vowed to make Okigwe North Federal Consistency, a proud entity by ensuring a robust and effective representation, equity, fairness, justice, cultural revival for the youths, accountability, patriotism and instilling Christian virtues among the constituents; if given the opportunity to serve at the green chamber come 2019.

He blamed self centeredness of some past leaders as a hindrance to rural development, he said “until Okigwe North identifies and elects a man or woman who is God fearing, honest, diligent; patriotic; accountable not self centered and creative in administration the problem of poor representation which is bedeviling the area at the moment will continue”.

The renowned human right activist and business mogul cited some of his landmark achievement and service to humanity which might have instigated his calling, such as series of youth empowerments, scholarships, helping the less privileged and the indigent in Okigwe North Federal Constituency and in Diaspora, enshrined with other selfless services and life changing endeavours which has made life easier for people.

The apex grass toot mobilizer, Hon. Ifeanyichukwu, seized the platform to call on APGA chieftains and party faithful to be vigilant and prayerful, as the battle to extricate Okigwe North Federal Constituency as well as Imo State, from the grip of irresponsible leadership class that is holding sway currently would be fierce and tough. He reiterated that his reason for APGA as a choice was because of the transparent nature of the party and for what it stands for “Nke a bu Nkeanyi”.

Also in his remarks the APGA Zonal Chairman in Okigwe North pointed out that there will be no favouritism in issuing APGA tickets in the State, he promised transparency at the primaries that will be conducted, he described Hon. Ifeanyi O. Ifeanyichukwu as a candidate who will deliver his mandate effectively describing him as “a man who has the people at heart” in his words “APGA tickets for aspirants will be done transparently without favouritism for any candidate, I believe Ifeanyi will deliver his mandate effectively” he said.

The climax of the event is the conferment of the chieftaincy title “Okpata Onye Oha 1 of Amaraku” to Hon. Ifeanyichukwu, by the Chairman of Ndi Eze in Isiala Mbano, Eze Joseph Mbamara.

Also present at the declaration include; ward Chairmen, Local Government Chairmen, APGA State Chairmen amongst whom are Lady Temple Okpara, Chief Theo Osuala, lady Ego Aririatu, as well as the three Local Government APGA Chairmen of Isiala Mbano, Onuimo and Okigwe.