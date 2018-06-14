Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Rep seat: Ihuoma Storms Ahiazu in grand Style

The people of Ahiazu Local Government Area and indeed members of the All Progressive Grande Alliance (APGA) recently identified themselves with the aspiration of Sir Okey Charles Ihuoma, a renowned licensed FIFA agent and knight of St. John’s international who visited the area to disclose his ambition to represent the constituency at the green chambers come 2019.

Sir Ihuoma, while disclosing his ambition to Ahiazu constituents said that he has come to inform them of intention to run for the house of representatives seat to represent his constituency under the platform All progressive Grande alliance pointing out that he has a wide range of contacts which he will utilize to the benefit of his constituents if given the opportunity. Fie said that when elected, he will ensure that a bill to stop the construction of china roads in the country is passed in the house. He promised that his constituents will not regret electing him into the House of Representatives.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of All Progressive Grande Alliance in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area Barr. Rogers Owunezi thanked him for visiting Ahiazu and for offering to serve his people in that capacity pointing out that Ahiazu Mbaise have not adopted anybody for House of Representatives. Barr. Owunezi said that what is important is for the aspirants to put their score cards on the table for the constituents to see and access them stressing that Ahiazu constituent’s stands firm on the zoning agreement with their brothers from Ezinihitte. He however pointed out that from what he is seeing Sir Okey Ihuoma is prepared hence he advised him do put his manifesto together. The high point of the occasion was the blessing and prayer for Sir. Okey Ihuoma in respect of his ambition. The occasion was attended by of leaders of the party from Ezinihitte and Ahiazu Local Government Areas amongst whom include Chief Sir Justin Mgbeosduru, and Mr. Paul Nzosike.