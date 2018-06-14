Need To Offer Qualitative Representation, My Charge- Sweet Apple ……… Moves to Iho Dimeze, Amata ward in Ikeduru

By: Tochi Onyeubi

The Ikeduru State House of Assembly hopeful, Hon. Dennis Ejikeme Okwu has assured his constituents of his readiness to offer them qualitative representation and ensure the area is on the road map to sustainable development.

Speaking to members and leaders of Amata and Iho Dimeze PDP ward in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state, Sweet Apple who stated that running for the position to serve his people was his charge, insisted that, he be held responsible if he fails in his promise to represent them well.

He decried the lack of meaningful development in the area which he said was as a result of the lackluster attitude of the present government and poor representation. He promised a new lease of life for his people especially youths through quality representation which will usher in economic boost in the area.

“I want to represent Ndi Ikeduru because I want to serve you more than I have served before. I need a platform to continue serving”, Chief Okwu maintained.

A member of his campaign team, Kelechi Eke who earlier introduced the aspirant to the people, informed leaders of the ward of the loyalty of the aspirant to the party.

He added that, Chief Okwu has been on the fore front of philantropy long before he ventured into politics. Even as he said notable young men who are doing excellently well in the entertainment and sport world was as a result of the platform set up by the aspirant years back.

Assuring the ward of the readiness of the aspirant to do more if given the right platform to perform, he appealed for their support.

Leaders of the two wards, assured the group of their unalloyed support, while they bid the aspirant success in his political endeavour.

Recall that the Sweet Apple Campaign team had weeks back embarked on a ward tour of the LG, with visits to Atta, Inyishi Umudim, Ngugo Ikembara Iho Dimeze and Amata wards respectively.