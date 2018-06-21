The stage is set for the final battle between the two major factions battling for the soul of the Imo State Chapter of the APC.

After preliminary rounds witnessed during the ward, LGA and state congresses of the party where the governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha lost out, the game has shifted to Abuja where the final fight will hold this weekend.

Trumpeta has gathered that high level political intrigues occasioned with horse trading are dominating the activities ahead the convention.

Imo State governor who has relocated to Abuja with aides and confidants ahead the convention is said to pulling all strings to ensure he does not mourn again after the exercise.

However, the cardinal projects of the governor which is stopping Senator Osita Izunaso from running the position of National Organizing Secretary of the party as well as using all strategies to bar the other delegates elected during the state congress are falling like pack of cards as the national working committee and convention committee think otherwise.

Only on Wednesday, picture of Okorocha showing President Buhari something went viral. But despite the attention it drew in the social media, nothing can be made out of it since Senator Izunaso was not only cleared to run but the convention committee chairman against the expectations of the governor said he lacks the power to disqualify delegates from Imo State.

In the earlier plot, an ally of Okorocha Steve Asimobi, a lawyer had been drafted in to occupy the Legal Director of the Committee after the governor was reported to have paid in huge amount to fund the campaigns. But Asimobi’s presence couldn’t save the situation for Okorocha as Committee Chairman of the Convention, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, the Jigawa state governor while reacting to newsmen on the issue of delegates entitled to participate said that he doesn’t have powers to stop Imo APC delegates from voting alongside others.

According to Badaru in a video footage circulating in the social media, Badaru said in the presence of two key figures in Okorocha’s administration; Chief Uche Nwosu and Emma Ibediro “I don’t have the powers to stop Imo APC delegates from voting alongside others, let’s wait for the final list from the National Working Committee of the APC”.

The position of the Committee Chairman may have put to rest issues concerning the eligibility and number of delegates expected from Imo after the statutory delegates authorized to vote.