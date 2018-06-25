The hope of Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, to regain the structure of All Progressive Congress APC, in the State now seems feasible, but the Governor has to make some sacrifices and heed to the party’s condition.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, the National Executive of the APC led by Chief Adams Oshimole are bent on re-engineering the party, by allowing peace and justice within the party, especially in States where there seem to be problems arising from disagreement among the top chieftains of APC.

Trumpeta was informed that in view of the latest situation, Imo State was picked as one of the States where APC may suffer defeat in 2019 elections if the trouble brewing in the State is not quenched before it degenerates into an inferno that may consume the party.

Therefore, smarting from the APC National Convention which gave Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha a little foot hold through the emergence of his candidate, Bar Emma Ibediro as the National Organizing Secretary, the Oshimole Executive is said to have approached Okorocha for the way forward for APC in Imo.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha was asked to reconsider the choice of his Chief of Staff and Son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu as his successor come 2019.

It was learnt that Imo Governor was told that the genesis of the political chaos ravaging Imo APC is as a result of the Governor’s vehement choice of Uche Nwosu as his successor without first of all consulting other APC stakeholders whose contributions to Imo APC cannot be swept under the carpet.

Okorocha was asked to look for another choice, who will serve as a consensus Aspirant for all the camps in Imo APC.

“Okorocha must consider other to Stakeholders in Imo APC in his decisions, since the party does not belong to him, even though he may be the top financier of the party” a source in Abuja told Trumpeta.

The Governor was also informed that he must be ready shift ground that may arise as a result of the Ward, LGAs and State Executives in the State which he could not make an input following a disagreement with the coalition Group.

The Governor was told that for the Governor to gain control of the structure, he may be also asked to jettison his Senatorial ambition, since he cannot be allowed to produce his successor as well as go for the Orlu Senatorial Seat.

Trumpeta was told that despite the sour relationship between Okorocha and a majority of Imo APC chieftains, the APC would not want to lose Okorocha because he has the political and financial muscles to bankroll APC campaigns in the 2019 election.

“Okorocha has the fund to finance the APC election. And remember, he is still the sitting Governor until May 29.2019. So, he still has the political power to over-run the opposition and lead APC to victory in Imo State” Trumpeta was told.

However, it is yet to be known if Okorocha will accept the APC conditions, especially the issue of his successor, Uche Nwosu, which he sees as the only way he can go home in one piece and live in peace after over-seeing Imo State as an Emperor in the last Eight years.

“Well, it is left for him to accept or not. But one thing certain is that APC cannot allow the party to be destroyed in Imo because of one persons ambition” Trumpeta was told.