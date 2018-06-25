In a well attended PDP Aboh Mbaise leadership meeting held at the residence of Chief Mike Ahamba SAN at Lorji Aboh Mbaise the leaders of the party in the Local Government Area deliberated on the way forward for the party and some other critical issues bordering on zoning as it affects the party in the area particularly Senate and Federal House of Representative. Speaker after speaker were of the opinion that Owerri Federal Constituency be allowed to go to Senate having tasted for less than a year under Sen Eze Ajoku who only completed the tenure of Late Senator Amah Iwuagwu of Mbaike Fed Constituency. Although the Director General of Sen Chris Anyanwu Campaign Organization Nze Val Igbo who was present at the meeting objected to it, about ninety eight percent of the leaders at the meeting shared similar view that our brothers and sisters of Owerri Federal Constituency be allowed for the slot stressing that this will in no small measure strengthen the unity between the people of Mbaise and their brothers and sisters of Owerri extraction. On the House of Reps Seat between Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala the leaders made it clear that it is the turn of Ngor Okpala. For clarity purposes Hon Greg Eguh of Ngor Okpala was at the House of between 1999_2003,Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha of Aboh Mbaise from 2003_2015 while Hon Bede Ekeh of Ngor is still serving a term of four years. The leaders further explained that for equity, justice and Fair play the people of Ngor Okpala should be allowed for the 2019 House of Reps seat and enjoined Hon Mike Iheanetu to withdraw from the race. Responding to the appeals by Aboh Mbaise leaders not to context Hon Iheanetu said that the only condition he can step down from the race is if Prof Jude Njoku of Ngor Okpala withdraw from the Imo governorship race. This demand did not go down well with the leaders. The meeting was adjourned till further notice. Among the leaders present at meeting were Nze law Biaduo, Nze Charles Onwunali, General Nwanguma, Gen Alili, Prof Eddy Agulanna, Hon Obinna Onuama PDP Chairman Aboh Mbaise, Barr Ambrose Ugboaja former Fed Commissioner, Nze Anselm Ikwu, Chief Macdonald Amadi, Hon Dennis Adikwuru, Chief Grant Oti, Chief Emenike Obinna among others.