By: Tochi Onyeubi

It was festivity of some sort in Amakohia Ikeduru, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state, as Chief Dennis Ejikeme Okwu, a State House of Assembly aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP arrived the area in furtherance of his continued ward tour of the LG.

The group made up mainly from his campaign organization, Sweet Apple Campaign Organization, was welcomed by joyous youths and women of the area, who came out in their large numbers, chanting.

Speaking while addressing ward leaders, the aspirant informed that the party has sent him to evangelize and let them know that the party is still vibrant and able to deliver.

He stated that, his interest in the Imo House of Assembly in 2019, was not to enrich himself but to make viable laws and create contacts which will enhance the welfare of the people, saying, he would bring his wealth of experience to bear to ensure the lives of the people are affected positively.

Appealing for their support, Sweet Apple maintained that his advent into politics was in no way to enrich himself, assuring them to give him the ticket and go to sleep, he affirmed his preparedness to win the election. Stating further that, if he can touch lives without government support, he will do more when elected.

One of the leaders of Sweet Apple Campaign group, Kingsley Eke, who explained in details the profile of Hon. Ejikeme toward members, urged them to see him as a credible aspirant who has human face due to his past philanthropic gestures and managerial antecedents, further advising members to ensure the right candidate is produced for the good of the people.

One of the party leaders Engr. Chukwunonye Ebere maintained that the activities of the aspirant in the party has never been in doubt, adding that, he has laboured for the party. He advised the youths and ward executives to support Sweet Apple’s State Assembly bid especially due to his long standing philanthropic antecedents and activities in the party.

Another leader, Hon. Linus Opara popularly known as “Onye nku” advised members of the party to work as one united front and avoid bickering and things that disunite.

The Ward Chairman, Sabinus Nzeh thanked the group and assured them of their unalloyed support, while he appealed that the aspirant not forget them when he clinches the position.