By Onyekachi Eze/ Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Tension has gripped members of the Imo State House of Assembly as four members have been sanctioned even as one lawmaker escaped death by whiskers in Abuja during last weekend’s APC Convention.

The quartet of Honourables; Ifeanyi Nnataraonye (Mbaitoli), Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru), Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano), and Nkenna Nzeruo (Oru East) may have to watch proceedings of the House from outside and barred from the complex until a disciplinary case instituted against them is ratified.

A plenary session of the House which came up on Wednesday after resumption saw the Majority Leader of the House, Lugard Osuji raise a Motion of Unparliamentary Behavior and Matter of Urgent Importance against the four lawmakers.

According to the Majority Leader Representing Owerri Municipal, a Disciplinary Committee be set up to investigate the matter while they remain suspended till further notice. The motion also indicate that their recent outing allegedly crossed the bounds which affected the image of the Chief Executive of the State.

When the motion was adopted, a committee headed by Lawman Duruji (Ehime Mbano), Henry Ezediaro (Oguta), Uche Agabige (Orsu), Arthur Egwim (Ideato North ) and Ikechukwu Amuka Ideato South were appointed to look into the matter and report back next week.

Trumpeta learnt that the suspension saga is not unconnected to the events in Abuja where a lawmaker, Nnataraonye was viciously attacked by his colleagues on the side of the governor said to be about five.

It was learnt that there are two groups in Imo Assembly. The majority belonging pro-Okorocha faction and the others not disposed to the governor.

The suspension of the four is also said to be an extension of the fits cuff experienced in Abuja between the two factions during the convention.

This newspaper was informed that apparently not comfortable with the role of the four who are not on their side, the majority who are Okorocha’s followers and apostles of the Uche Nwosu for Governor in 2019 struck at the chamber.

A suspended lawmaker, Chiji Collins who wanted to speak was stopped by the Speaker from making any contribution.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta learnt that during the fracas that marred APC convention, one of the lawmakers, who is representing Mbaitoli State Constituency. Nnataraonye was seriously injured by his colleagues said to be about 5 in number.

Speaking to Trumpeta House of Assembly correspondent on phone on how he was attacked, Hon Nnataraonye said “I was attacked by my fellow lawmakers who are supposed to be brothers to me. But they turned against me all because of convention.

“I was not having anything in mind. I was just on my seat when the governor came in with his entourage. But I became confused when a colleague of mine, Hon Lawman Duruji attacked me first before other lawmakers joined him to hit me mercilessly”.

Hon Nnataraonye otherwise known as “Olugbu” further said that he could not believe what was going on, only when he saw his body inflicted with injuries.

“They wanted to kill me if not by the grace of God that made me to be alive” he added.

He also noted that his colleagues took on him because he was accused of supporting the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere. “That was my crime that made them beat me blue and black resulting to me being hospitalized.

The Mbaitoli lawmaker also said that the other of his colleagues who attacked him have called back to apologize, but Duruji who is the gang leader of those who attacked him at Eagles Square Abuja, is yet to.

“If he did not say sorry, that means it was an intentional act like orders who were involved and have called me to say sorry to me”

He beckoned on his colleagues to avoid issues that would destroy the image they have built for themselves and their families as he frowned at the attack on him.