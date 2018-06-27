By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State information Commissioner, Professor Nnamdi Obiaraeri has blasted an ex Rescue Mission apologist, and one of the contenders of the just concluded APC National Organising Secretary post, Barr Rex Anunobi, also known as ‘Sokom,’ for his purported appeal to the APC National Convention appeal panel.

Describing Sokom’s move as an act of cowardice and efforts in futility, Obiaraeri through a press release said, Sokom voluntarily withdrew from the contest, before Mr. President, APC top shots and the mammoth delegates, and immediately directed his supporters to vote for Senator Osita Izunaso.

Wondering why the same person who withdrew from the said election would turn around to present a petition to the Appeal Committee, challenging the outcome of the election, said it was efforts in futility.

Obiaraeri submitted that Barr. Emma Ibediro won the post in a landslide victory.

According to the Commissioner, “T he said petition or appeal is therefore empty, a complete ruse, a voyage of discovery and an exercise in futility. He cannot approbate and reprobate. The purported appeal is vexatious and lacks merit, and should be discountenanced. You cannot eat your cake and have it”.

The top flight aspirant for Okigwe Senate seat, further querries on the basis at which Sokom presented the said appeal, pointing out that the moment he withdrew from the race, was when he lost his stand of petitioning.

He continued, “Sokom can at best be described as a meddlesome interloper, a busy body and person having no interest to protect in the said election.

Pointedly and without equivocation, having voluntarily withdrawn his candidature, ‘in the eyes of the law,’ Sokom reverted to his status as an ordinary APC member lacking requisite locus standi to present an appeal against the outcome of the election since he was no longer a candidate”.