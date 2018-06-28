PROF EKWERIKE ASSURES EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE, JOB CREATIONS IN IMO STATE

A gubernatorial aspirant of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in the 2019 general election in Imo State Prof Alphnosus Ekwerike have advocated that good governance, industrial revolution and job creation is very possible in Imo State if elected as governor in 2019 general election.

However, the Owerri-North born technocrats, a tested and trusted administrator Prof Alphonosus Ekwerike made the assertion while addressing the members of Peoples Alliance Front recently in Owerri the Imo State capital. According to Prof Alphonosus Ekwerike he said, “The transformation of Imo State is possible. The state is already blessed with knowledgeable people and abundant mineral resources. Good policy and the development of our God given potential will certainly redefine our state economy”.

Prof Alphonosus Ekwerike maintained that, the lack of industrial development in Imo State amounts to the high rate of poverty and unemployment. These no doubts have forced our youth out to engage fraudulent activities in different countries outside Nigeria. He pointed out the possibilities of creating an industrial revolution using his capacity and God’s wisdom in invention technology programmes to create massive job opportunities as well as increase the internally generated revenue of the state.

In another development, Prof Alphonosus Ekwerike urged the group to join him on the quest to restore and reposition Imo State as an industrial state like Ogun State or Lagos State come 2019. Also encourage the group to join the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) as the party is committed to deliver effective good governance, job creation, improved standard of living, industrialization, security of life and properties among others. He also promised to carry the association along in the scheme of things,

Responding, the leader of the group Mr. Charles Anosike, thanked Prof Alphonosus Ekwerike for his commitment and passion to contribute to the transformation of Imo State come 2019. He further assured their maximum support for his gubernatorial ambition in Imo State. Adding that, Imo state is in great needs of a technocrat and an administrator who will restore the lost glory of the state. More importantly help position the state to an enviable height with sustainable development and job creation for our Imo Youths. Also contributing is Prince Eddy Akano assured their support from the 305 wards in the state for Prof Alphonosus Ekwerike governorship race in 2019.

It was gathered that the People Alliance Front (PAF) is a pressure group, having structures in all the 27 Local Government Area and 305 in Imo State, charged with the responsibility of promoting good leadership and effective good governance.