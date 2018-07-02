By Orji Sampson

Few Months to the Imo APGA Guber primaries, Barr Ike C Ibe may have taken a poll position in the race for who picks the ticket to represent the party in the forthcoming 2019 Imo governorship election.

This accretion was deduced following the APGA Guber hopeful’s first position over other APGA aspirants in the opinion poll results carried out by an Owerri based foremost private consortium of Public Opinion Survey and Analysis Professionals.

Barr Ike C Ibe who topped other APGA aspirants in the poll comprising about 35 Guber aspirants in Imo State from various political parties who were x-rayed as he scored a total of 12, 282 points to outwith other aspirants of APGA extraction.

According to the data presentation, the reputable philanthropist who’s ambition is to redeem Imolites from their state of quagmire scored over 4, 000 points in three variable measures used to access the aspirants including, name recognition of aspirants, electability prospect of each aspirant and the perception of the electorates of the aspirants performance expectation as the consortium further explained that they focused on 3 variables to identify other associated variables such as economic status of respondents in addition to their demographic distributions.

Head of the consortium, Dr Chuks Osuji while explaining to journalists the importance of the survey however pointed out that in their scope of the research survey, 15 LGA’s were chosen based on empirical and operational necessity considering that since the state has 27 LGA’s that 1/3 of the number was considered adequate representation.

He further said that for obvious political necessities they chose 15 LGA’s to ensure adequate representation.

Meanwhile, Barr Ike C Ibe has reaffirmed his promise to deliver effective governance if elected Governor of Imo State come 2019.

Speaking to Trumpeta via telephone conversation during his trip to United States of America over the weekend, the former Acting Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly during Late Evans Enwerem’s administration maintained his desire to restore all that the locust has eaten over the years through a functional government driven by people’s oriented policies, programmes and projects designed to fight unemployment and poverty in the land.

While calling for support for the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA in the 2019 general elections, Barr Ike Ibe retreated that only APGA has the capacity to feel the purse of the masses and emancipate them from the turmoil they have found themselves as he called on Imolites to ensure that they pick their PVC’s as well as remain stead fast assuring that the Imo of our collective dream is near.