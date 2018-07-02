Kingsley Uju Inaugurates Campaign Team •Gives Out Car Gifts To Youths

By Onyekachi Eze

In preparation to the upcoming general elections, a major contender for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency, Hon Engr. Uju Kingsley Chima has inaugurated his campaign team.

The epoch making gathering was held last Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Members of the Campaign Committee are; Chief Hon. Jones Uzoka (Chairman) Campaign Council, Hon. Henry Igbomezie, (Director General), Oru West Coordinator, Dr. Onye Romanus, Ohaji/Egbema Coordinator, Hon. Osondu Mandeki Chimaokwu, and Oguta LGA Coordinator, Hon. A.C Nguruako.

It would be recalled that Uju, who is the Deputy Chief Of Staff Operations, and Commissioner, Ministry of Lands, Survey, Housing and Urban Planning, had earlier declared his intention to represent the people of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West in the National Assembly (House of Representatives) come 2019.

He is a top flight aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Earlier in his speech, Uju admonished the newly constituted campaign team to work generally for the APC victory, as well as in ensuring for the continuation of good governance, already established by the Rescue Mission Government.

He thanked and congratulated them for believing in him, by agreeing to work as a team.

In a related development, over ten youths have benefited from the car gifts of Kingsley Uju’s benevolence.

As part of his resolve to the empowerment of his extended constituency, the DCOS gave out 10 branded vehicles to selected youths.

Handing them over to the beneficiaries, he said, it would go a long way in salvaging them, families and better the society.

He recalled that last month, about 120 women were empowered to self reliance, pointing out that in acknowledging their efforts for over 3 years now, he chose to empower them as well, with the car gifts.

Engr Uju enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the vehicles for the upliftment of their lives and those of their family members, while urging those yet to be empowered to be patient as theirs is on the way.

Similarly, he charged everyone to go to their families, boots, wards and Local Governments and evangelize on the good news.