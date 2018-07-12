How We Kidnap, Rape, Kill Women – Suspect ………As Imo Police Parades Killers of APC Chieftain Akano

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Operatives of the Imo State Command has apprehended a notorious gang who specializes in kidnap, rape, robbery and subsequently killing their victims which are mostly females, while parading killers of APC chieftain and about 30 others.

David Ndubuisi a 24yrs an indigene of Umuaguru Umuneke Ngor Okpala LGA, who kidnapped, raped and killed one Cynthia Dike, a 28yrs old staff of Christ the King Secondary school in Obike Ngor Okpala LGA on 15th June, 2018 on her way back from Portharcourt at Ulakwo Junction, gave a gory account of how they operate.

The suspect who claim to be a barber said he specialize in posing as an anxious passenger hanging along the road till his gang members convey their victims in which after raping them and dispossessing them of their valuables, use a prepared knives to cut off victims jugular vein in the neck and allow victims bleed to death.

According to the Police release, the hoodlums took the victims to Umueme Ngor where she was kept hostage, demanded for ransom, murdered and her nude body dumped in a forest at Umueme Ngor Okpala. After a painstaking investigation, corpse of victims was recovered and through thorough data tracking analysis, suspects have been arrested and have confessed to crime.

In a related development, killers of APC Chieftain, Chief Amos Akano have been parade. The suspect, Ikenna Nwosu aka Eze ego, 43yrs and native of Obi Okwudo Mgbidi in Oru West of Imo state who confessed, claimed, one Bebeto killed the late chieftain who was kidnapped on his way to his hometown, Nkwerre on the Isu Njaba road, in order to cover up his act after discovering the deceased know him.

Exhibit found on them was one Jojeef of Magnum pump, one locally made Revolver pistol, two expanded Cartridges, one live AR Ammunition, Toyota Highlander ash in colour, Reg.No. RLU542AP, Honda CRV with Reg No. KPR 15AA, Lexus 330 with Reg No. WER 772BL. Operatives of the Federal SARS arrested and apprehended Chibuikem Martins “m” 37yrs Abia state and Eze Emeka “m” from Okija Anambra State, when they came to receive Two Million Naira ransom from the relative of the deceased. Chijioke Akukaria “m”, 24yrs and Ezechukwu Eze aka “Sepia” “m” 35yrs from Umuabia Mgbidi, who was about fleeing the country and is the kingpin and armoury of the group.

Others were Chimuanya Akuwuigwe “m”, 22yrs Chukwudi Ukaegbu aka “ishi” M” 25yrs and Daniel Alam”M”, 35yrs from Umuezemuka Umukiri Okuku, while Sopuruchi Onyekwe “m” 29yrs of Umunamu Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State who masterminded the kidnap of one Pastor Chinenye Akuchie “m” on 17th April 2018 in his building site at Okuku in Owerri west LGA. No exhibit found on them. They are said to have specialized in armed robbery and kidnapping in Owerri west LGA.

Chinedu Duru aka “Ahua” “m” 35yrs from Eziama Ikeduru, Uzoma Johnson aka “small” “M” 17yrs, of Okpumuku Obioma Ngwa, Abia State, Chidiebere Ahamefula aka “small”, 16yrs of Iho Dimeze Ikeduru, Felix Azi “m”, 46yrs of Eguho- Ezziagu Abakalike Ebonyi State, robbed and dispossessed one Insp. Harry Benneth attatched to Dog section of the Imo State command of his Camry car with Reg.No AH966K on 6th July, 2018. The car was recovered from the suspects at Okija in Anambra state.

Victor Igboanusi “m”20yrs Umuopara Ihu village, Isu Mbano, Agina Kelechi “m”, 24yrs, Ugochukwu Nze “m” 30yrs old with two locally made pistols , one short axe, three live cartridges as exhibit found on them. The group led by Victor Igboanusi on the 16th June, 2018 robbed one Ibeh Wensceslaus in his quarters, dispossessing them of their valuables, including phones and laptops.

Tochukwu Obinna aka dollar”m” 30yrs of Umuologho Obowo led a group of 8 men to the EmiDoc filling station in Obowo now, NNPC, tied and beat up the security in charge while on duty, went to the underground safe, broke and collected all the money in the save. Four AK 47 live ammunition, eight live cartridges as exhibit found on them.

Chima Ononiwu “m”32yrs from Umuola Umunakanu Aka in Ehime Mbano but resides in No. 33Nzeduru street Jakande Ajangbadi Lagos state, conspired with a “supposed” kingpin in a hotel room in Owerri to kidnap and murder his uncle’s wife, Kelechi Lazz Happiness “f” aged 39yrs, after collection of #5million ransom in which he owns #2million while the will go with victims vehicle. He was arrested and has confessed to crime.

Innocent Okoro Ifeanyichukwu and Chukwu Kelechi 34yrs of Ntu Atta Ikeduru, specialize in defrauding unsuspecting citizens, claiming to employ workers as scaffolders in a company. They tricked one Chinaka Ogige “m” to defraud him more after defrauding him of One Million, Eight Hundred and Eight thousand Naira (#1,880,000.00), suspects have made useful statements and confessed to the crime.

Chigaemezu Peters Ekpem “m” 18yrs and Daniel Uzoka “m” 22yrs with a locally made pipe Pistol and one Catridge found on them. The suspects were intercepted on 9th July, 2018 along Portharcourt road on a Qlink motorcycle while on stop and search, with exhibit concealed in a polythene bag. On interrogation, suspects confessed to have gotten the exhibit from an uncompleted building, investigations are still ongoing.

Chinonso Akabisi, “m” 26yrs of Umunachi in Isiala Mbano LGA but residing in Toronto MCC road, Owerri North and Christain Chukwuka 24yrs “m”, of Isioha Ekwe in Oguta LGA, residing at Tipper park Mechanic village in Avu who

specialize in buying expensive phones at takeaway prices from hoodlums knowing fully well they were illegally obtained.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Dasuki Galandanchi while addressing Journalists said, it was clear that community policing being adopted, was yielding positive result in the state while he urged members of the public to always speak out on strange movements around them. Thanking the state Governor, Rochas Okorocha for his support in reviving some of the security’s institutions in the state, he promised that the Police would always be on their feet to ensure that all form of criminality is wiped out in the state.