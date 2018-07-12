A socio-cultural organization in Imo State Udo N’Ihunanya Mbaise has commended the Governor Akinwimi Ambode of Lagos State for his show of love and human kindness to their daughter, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chioma Ajunwa Opara.

The body lead by Prince Emeka Anyanwu is made up of Mbaise professionals from all works of life are overwhelmed by the gesture from Governor Ambode and promises to support his government in all his good endeavors to develop the state.

It could be recalled that the heroic effort of the Mbaise born Police Officer was a major image builder for the nation when she won her long jump event at the Atlanta 96’ Olympics in the United State of America during the military era.

The Mbaise born versatile athlete was also active in 100meters race and was also an active player with the Police Machine (Female) football club in her early days before she found fame in the Long Jump event winning gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

Chioma had since returned from the major surgery sponsored by the Lagos state government abroad.