Samfo Nwankwo Burial: OPOCA Leadership Denies Sokom, Agukwe Committee

Tunji Adedeji

The leadership of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly, OPOCA, has denied having any link with Barr. Rex Anunobi, (Sokom) and Nze Elvis Agukwe, saying the duo are not of OPOCA leadership as the group leadership has not constituted any burial committee for their departed one time President, Late Chief Samfo Nwankwo.

The group stated this in a press statement signed by the National President of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly, OPOCA, Chief Kingsley Ufere made available to Trumpeta on Monday.

Chief Ufere pointed out that the said 35- man burial committee constituted by the duo is hereby summarily dissolved with immediate effect.

He maintained that there is no designation in the statute book of OPOCA as President General and Acting President General and wishes to clearly inform Imolites that Barr. Rex Anunobi had merely arrogated to himself that position without consultations with the leadership of OPOCA.

While challenging the duo, Ufere explained that the genuine OPOCA leadership cannot be in competition with government as it concerns the burial of a staff of government who died on active service.

He said, “The group further wished to apologize on behalf of the central working committee of OPOCA to the reputable Orlu sons and daughters whose names were used to populate the so called 35 man “National Burial Committee “.

“Orlu Political Consultative Assembly seized the platform to alert unsuspecting sons and daughters of Imo State, not to part with any burial donation to this so called “National Burial Committee “for very obvious reasons.”

Ufere explained that the speed at which the duo of Barr. Rex Anunobi and Nze Elvis Agukwe constituted their 35 man burial Committee which they doubled as National Committee without due regard to the Imo State Government press release on the death of Chief Nwankwo calls for a lot of suspicion as it has the semblance of the failed Nze Agunkwes Orlu Political Summt of Nkwerre Country Club.