The hardship and poverty, a used by the demolished Ekeukwu Market and their residential and commercial properties, in Owerri metropolis, is biting harder.

Recently, a female commuter, narrated how .she parted with huge sum of money, she did not budget for, cut of compassion, to help an elderly male citizen. His three (3) shops were demolished at Ekeukwu Market. No compensation has been paid, by the Imo State government, for that demolition. The usually huge, healthy and bubbly man; according to his female benefactor; has become a shadow of himself; he has become an “executive” begger, if you like, to feed himself and family.

In reaction to this callous development; where a government, that should make its citizens rich, now make them poor; Dr. Raymond Chibuzor Opara, has spoken.

In an exclusive interview recently, the aspirant for Owerri Federal Constituency Seat at the House of Representatives in 2019, has called on the Imo State Government, that demolished the properties of Owerri People, to compensate them.

He said: “However, it i;; my considered opinion, that since Owerri has contributed so much to the development of Imo State, the indigenes should be compensated for that, especially, in terms of land ownership.

“They should be given their right of place. Their properties should not be demolished without compensation, because they have no other place of abode, other than the place of their origin.

“The state government should compensate them; their properties demolished, should be compensated”

Dr. Opara, has spoken. As the aspirant to represent Owerri Federal Constituency in 2019, his voice is the voice of the people. His voice carries weight. He should be listened to.

He has spoken for his people. He feels the pinch himself. He knows the pressure on him, from his people, whose properties: residential and commercial, markets, business centers, shops, event centers, restaurants, barbing saloons, etc. All these have been demolished in the Owerri Capital City metropolis, without compensation; or regard for the welfare of the owners, and without consideration now they will earn a living, without those places of residence and or business.

Therefore, Dr. Opara’s call on Imo State Government, to compensate those whose properties have been den dished, is timely and auspicious; indeed, a warning, 😮 avoid chaos and breakdown of law and order; even violence, as poverty bites harder in the weeks and months ahead.