By: Tochi Onyeubi

As part of efforts geared towards unifying warring factions of the All Progressives Congress, APC, a party stalwart of the APC, Engr. Peter Ibe has advised APC aggrieved members of party to come together and form a bond for the good of the state.

Giving the advise in Owerri after the just concluded party congresses in the state, he enjoined aggrieved members of APC to take advantage of the reconciliatory committee set up by the party and headed by Prince Macdonald Akano, to trash out their differences and come together as one indivisible body for victory in 2019.

The Mbaitoli businessman turned politician commended members of the party for their good conduct which according to him, not only resulted in a successful conduct of the party’s congresses at the ward, local government and state but also was done in a free, fair and transparent manner.

In his ward and LG, Engr. Ibe attested to the smooth congress held in Mbaitoli, Nwaorieubi, he informed that as early as 9:00am the secretariate was full to the brim with members of the party, waiting patiently for the officials from INEC and party officials from Abuja, adding that there was no recorded vote by buying, while stating that option A4 was adopted at the LG election.

Thanking Governor Owelle Anayo Okorocha for his vision and tenacity in bringing the party together in the South East, and ensuring a successful party congress, he also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the judiciary for giving credit to the claim that there was no congress in Imo.

Engr. Ibe advised the newly elected party officials led by the State Chairman, Sir Daniel Nwafor to be steadfast and work hard to save Imo from other rival parties, charging them, he stressed that to whom much was given much was also expected as he urged them to continue to move the party to the next level.