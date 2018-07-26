Unbelievable: Anglican Priest Turns Burial Into Money Making Venture

Trouble is looming in Mbaise land as protest is greeting attempts by an Anglican Priest in Mbaise Diocese who has allegedly tried to turn the burial of one his members into a money spinning venture through placement of outrageous demands on the bereaved family. The desire of the cleric, Trumpeta learnt is to exhibit class and superiority gains over the laity in the church.

The sad priest, it was learnt, without the consent of the Archdeacon, Ven Chimenka Iwuoha, made frivolous demands from the families of the deceased. The items were considered outrageous and unknown in the history of the church so as to enable him facilitate the burial processes and rites.

Trumpeta learnt that among the things the man of God allegedly demanded before process of burial shall proceed were one and a half bags of rice, a cow, assorted choice wines to be given to the wives of the priest in the church both at the station and archdeacon level and in addition, a special envelope to show appreciation. Information has it, that failure to fulfill the said obligation would lead to no further action on the final committing of the deceased to mother earth through Anglican requiem service.

Further information gathered revealed that all efforts by the bereaved family to reach an agreement with him to step down the cost of the items demanded fell on deaf ears as he bluntly claimed it has been their standard.

The reason, our reporter learnt for this high handedness, wasn’t far from the fact that the deceased, who was a member of the church, had well to do children and financial capacity may have rekindled the flame of greed. Also, the family’s decision to bury their mother at the parish headquarters heightened the demand.

The said family according to available information are ready to have a peaceful dialogue to find a lasting solution to the issue.