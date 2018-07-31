How Seminarian Died in Auto Crash Few Months To Priestly Ordination

By Sampson

The quiet atmosphere in Imo State especially that of Awommamma in Oru East LGA was disturbed by the ghastly motor accident near the brewery junction in the area that gathered killed Fr Cosmas Chidi Aguocha instantly.

According to an eye witness account the accident which occurred in the early hours of Sunday saw the car he was reportedly traveling with badly damaged.

This newspaper further gathered that Cosmos Aguocha CSSP was a seminarian with just about few months to his ordination before his untimely death in the auto crash.

The sad incident has since thrown the entire priest hood and Catholic Church including his family into mourning.