The Last Moments of Ex Ohaji/Egbema LGA Chairman, Chinonye Ikegwuruka

Late former chairman of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, LGA, Prince Chinonye Ikegwuruka never had the premonition that death was coming as he radiated glowing on Sunday during a mini party meeting in his locality.

Trumpeta learnt that the healthy looking politician before his untimely death called who was of the PDP stock had left his Portharcourt abode to Imo State for a meeting of his ward at Umuokanne in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of the state. The PDP meeting was organized for members of the Ekwuato Ward comprising Umuokanne, Mgbirichi and Abakuru towns. Ikegwuruka, otherwise known as Aluma Aluma Amara Dike in political circle is a leader of the party from Mgbirichi.

It was also gathered that Aluma Aluma who was given opportunity to speak, spoke excessively on the need for the party members to imbibe peace and unity within it’s the rank and file of the party.

Employing his witty words that elicited happiness in every gathering, the former LGA chairman noted that victory is assured for the party in the days ahead.

He exchanged pleasantries from all at the meeting and never showed signs of death coming as he left. After the meeting, he was said to have retreated to his Mgbirichi country home to interface with family members. A source further disclosed that he felt at home and never showed signs of any ailment while interacting with his Uzoba Mgbirichi Kinsmen.

Later, he moved into Owerri and checked into a hotel. A male friend later reported of his health crisis as he was said to have collapsed and died on the way to a private hospital in Owerri. Until his death, the American trained administrator served as Council Chairman during the Ohakim era. He had previously worked as CPC Chairman, Imo State, and returned to become the South South Cordinator of CPC with office in PH.

Born to the royal family of Eze Ikegwuruka of Mgbirichi/Abakuru autonomous community, Aluma Aluma will be greatly missed by his people for his selfless service to humanity and mankind during his lifetime. He is married with children.