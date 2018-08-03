Futo Recall Expelled Students

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The Management of the Federal University of Technology has recalled the students expelled at the wake of the violent demonstrations that rocked the school in 2017.

According a letter addressed to one of the students, named withheld, the managements states “ the senate at its 437th meeting held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 ratified the Amnesty granded by the Vice-chancellor to the students who were expelled for their involvement in the planning and execution of the violent demonstration of Friday, February 17, 2017”.

The letter further reads, “in view of the above decision of the senate, you are hereby recalled to complete your studies in the Federal University of Technology, Owerri from the 2018/2019 academic session”.

“Your recall is, however subject to your paying the sur-charge and signing an undertaking, along with your parents, to be of good behaviour for the rest of your studentship in the university”. “you are warned to desist from am action that would warrant disciplinary action against you from the university in future.

It is also added that by the copy of the letter, the various functionaries and sponsors of students are informed accordingly.

It would be recalled that on Friday February 17, 2017, following shortcomings on the part of the Management, Students went on rampage destroying several properties that did not only led to closure of the institution for months but also saw the union leaders rusticated over the act.

The management also taxed the students to pay for the damages before the expelled union activists went to court to challenge the action of the school.