APGA Senate Bar Njoku Condemns DSS Attack on NASS

By Tochi Onyeubi

Irked by the recent harassment of legislators at the National Assembly, a Senatorial Aspirant for Imo West, under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Barr. Henry Njoku has condemned in strong terms, the invasion of NASS by men of the Directorate of State Services, calling it a rape of democracy.

He described the act as a brazen rape of the country’s democracy and gross violation of the constitution of Nigeria.

Barr Njoku expressed fear that if such act was not arrested, it could result to anarchy and regrettably a collapse of the democracy Nigerians fought hard to bring back.

“What the Directorate for State Service did was an abuse of power, demonstration or arrogance and impunity which amounts to not only a slap on the National Assembly but to all Nigerians” he stressed.

He however, commended the vice President Prof Yemi Osibanjo in his prompt reaction, in calling for the immediate sack of the DSS DG, Lawal Dairra, while he called on men of good will to rise up and condemn the act.

Recall that, last week, a team of DSS surrounded the NASS in a failed bid to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, thereby disrupting staff of NASS form carrying their legislative duties.