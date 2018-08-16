Sack Looms In Imo Civil Service As Govt Begins Name Compilation

By Okey Alozie

Fresh tears of sorrow may likely be the portion of workers in Imo State as fears of new retrenchment spread like wild fire in the State Civil Service.

Trumpeta learnt that government agents have started compilation of names of civil servants for unknown reasons.

A source informed our reporter at the State Secretariat that there is palpable fears over the new compilation adding that the act is not unconnected to the rumour going round that workers who have less than five years to go would be compulsorily retired.

Last year, a similar exercise took place where workers with less than three years to go were eased out.

Efforts to get the views of the Head of service proved abortive.

 

