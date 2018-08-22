AHEAD APGA PRIMARIES Divine Mandate 2019 Campaign Team Ends LGA Sensitization Tour …As Onyeagbako Promises to Restore Imo to Normalcy

By Orji Sampson.

As part of their effort to capture the Imo State APGA Guber ticket ahead of the 2019 general election, the Divine Mandate 2019 Imo Campaign Team last Friday rounded-off its sensitization tour of all the 27 LGA’s in the state.

Divine Mandate Campaign Team which is the 2019 Imo guber campaign organization for chief (Barr) Charles Chinedum Onyeagbako, “Osinachi Owerri” held their final rally, incidentally at his LGA of origin, Owerri North at the APGA LGA headquarters on Owerri-Umuahia road, Awaka amidst prophetic declarations that the Okwu-Uratta in Owerri North LGA born legal practitioner cum business tycoon will by the special grace and mandate of God, emerge as the APGA candidate and eventually the next Imo state executive Governor come May 29, 2019.

In his thought revealing exposition of the Divine Mandate 2019 Campaign agenda to restore normalcy back to the state, Onyeagbaka who expressed his bitterness over the level of decay the state has been through, promised that his administration shall on assumption of office, if elected, set in motion a process of restoring, “The years that the locusts have eaten”.

The former Owerri North LGA executive Chairman insisted that if he was able to make Owerri North work effectively as executive chairman some years back, that he will replicate it at the state level and even do more.

While unearthing some of the dangers the present rescue mission government has thrown Imolites into, especially the huge debt currently hanging on the state, the former commissioner for Lands/Survey and Urban Llanning during chief Achike Udenwa’s administration averred that the battle to restore Imo to normalcy and overcome the negative forces hinges on two fronts which he identified as, ‘physical and spiritual,’ urging party faithful to join forces with his campaign team with the view of correcting the broken Imo.

On his proposal for Imo restoration, Barr Onyeagbako maintained that the local government system the town union system, the legislature and judiciary as well as the civil service sector must be repaired adding that by so doing it will trickle the effects of infrastructure, job creation economic growth and other dividends of democracy.

He promised to abolish the CGC system of government and reinstate the position of traditional rulers in line with the 1999 constitution they-by giving Ndi Eze confidence. He also maintained that his administration will also embark on reforming the civil service and the judiciary to conform with the present day trend assuring that he will utilize the mineral deposits in the state to improve the IGR as well as recover the diverted oil fund erroneously diverted to neighbouring states, and attract donor agencies through the ‘build it and I will come’ for community/rural development.

Some of the dignitaries who spoke at the event including LGA party chairman, Hon Vincent Amadi, House of Reps. aspirant for Owerri Zone in APGA, Hon Dan Ikpeaazu, APGA National BOT member, lady Ann Dozie, all collaborated the speech of the Divine Mandate 2019 Campaign DG, Hon Ugochukwu Nnah who described Barr Onyeagbako as a bridge builder and the man that understands the desires of Imolites with his level of experience, adding that if given the mandate of APGA will guarantee victory for the party come 2019.

The event was heavily attended by APGA personalities including members of Divine Mandate Campaign Organization.