As the Imo State Local Government election draws closer, the Commissioner for Finance, Hon (Barr) Obinna Mbata has extolled All Progressives Congress APC, in Owerri Municipal Council over the success recorded in the ongoing Ward sensitization rally.

Mbata who is also aspiring for the Municipal State Assembly seat under APC lauded the efforts of the party executives and leaders of the party in the area for upholding the values of the party as they gear towards the chairmanship election in the LGA.

Commending the party faithful for their steadfastness and support to the rescue mission government of Governor Rochas Okorocha, Barr Mbata ceased the opportunity to assure his people of an effective and efficient representation if elected into the state assembly come 2019 promising to ensure that Owere nshi ise youths and women are emancipated and empowered to be self reliant while promoting bills that will guarantee his people and the state at large dividends of democracy.

Meanwhile, the Udodiri Ndom Amawom Owerri Community Assembly and their counterpart Udodiri Ndom Umuororonjo Community Assembly all in Owerri Municipality, Imo State onTuesday bestowed an award of Ugochiyere Umuororonjo and Ezinwa Ejiejenmba on Barr Obinna Mbata, for his numerous contributions towards the progress of his people.

The colourful event which featured award presentation to Hon. Obinna Mbata by the Presidents of the women groups , Ezinne Ihuaku Osuji(Amawom), Lolo Augustina Oparaugo(Umuororonjo) in Owerri was part of activities lined up for their 2018 August meeting celebration and was organized by the women group to show appreciation and support to the financial guru .

Receiving the award, the Finance Commissioner, Barr Mbata thanked the women for the special awards of recognition, stating that women champion critical developments of Igbo nations.

He said that the women have played a vital role in the history of Nigeria and as a result should be given prominent roles in nation building.

According to him,“Let me appreciate you all for the award bestowed on me by the Ndom Amawom and Umuororonjo . Whenever the women come together to take action, things will happen. One has to pray that the gathering of the women is to support you.”

Mbata urged Owerri Women to remain positive and steadfast in their support for their son and the government of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

He assured the women of his continued support, saying in anything he does he’ll never forget Nde Ndom Owerri.

Presenting the award,the President of Amawom Assembly, Ezinne Ihuaku Osuji emphasised the roles of women in repositioning the political system of Imo State describing them as key actors in the journey.

The President said “Our heart is filled with joy and with strong hope that Imo finance ministry is in good hands .