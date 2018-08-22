Imo lawmaker Pelted With Gala Sausage at APC Rally over Non Performance

Last Sunday would not go down well in the memory of the lawmaker representing Owerri Municipal State constituency at Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Lugard Osuji, as he was attacked by people believed to be his constituents over alleged non-performance.

The Lawmaker was pelted with gala Sausage as he joined other All Progressive Congress, APC, faithfuls to attend a rally at Aladinma primary school, in Owerri.

Trouble started for the majority leader Imo House of Assembly when he took the microphone to address the party faithfuls, who, incidentally, happened to be his constituents, after other party stalwarts in the council had finished speaking.

Immediately the lawmaker spoke, a rant of boos overwhelmed his words, as some people in the crowd, especially youths started throwing objects like gala sausage roll at him.

Trumpeta investigations revealed that the constituents’ anger was underpinned by a string of allegations leveled against him.

The constituents alleged that the lawmaker has a hand in the demolition of Eke-Ukwu Owerri market, which they described as their ancestral market.

According to them, Hon. Osuji never kicked against the demolition but threw his weight behind the Rochas Okorocha led state government, which successfully demolished the market.

Recall that the controversial demolition allegedly led to the death of about two persons, which late Somtoochukwu was one; and plunged some people into untold hardship.

They also alleged that Hon. Osuji, since his emergence as their representative, has neither contributed to their welfare nor impacted the lives of the youths. He has, also, not contributed anything to the development of Owerri Municipal, they alleged.

“He does not seek the interest of his constituents but his own only.

He does not care how those who voted him into power feel”, one of the constituents bemoaned.

In a related development, Trumpeta learnt that the lawmaker is embroiled in a controversial land grabbing case with Christ Church of Owerri Diocese, Anglican Communion.

This paper understood the piece of land is situated around Full Moon Hotel, Owerri.

In reaction, the lawmaker denied that he was attacked by his constituents.

He explained that the people did not throw the gala sausage roll at him but among themselves, while he was speaking. Hon. Osuji assured that his constituents have no reason to attack him.

On the allegation that he did not kick against the demolition of Eke-Ukwu Owerri, the lawmaker said he “supports the remodeling of the market and sensitised his constituents on the need”. He added that the remodeling was long overdue.

He also debunked the allegation that he is selfish and has not contributed to the welfare of his people and development of the council.

“Those who are saying that do not know the functions of a lawmaker”, he told Trumpeta.

He revealed that he has contributed to the ongoing remodeling of Eke-Ukwu market as well as other projects which have changed the face of Owerri.

“I have empowered women from every ward in my constituency; built a health centre; paid school fees for indigent students; given out loan to women”, he said.

Trumpeta, however, could not verify the claims.

In the same vein, Hon. Osuji denied he grabbed the piece of land belonging to Christ Church.

According to him, the land on which he built his house was allocated to him by the state ministry of lands, as well as that of the church.